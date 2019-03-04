Mia Khalifa dejó la industria del cine erótico, pero sus fotos en lencería siguen causando sensación

View this post on Instagram

Tap the link in my bio for my most recent shoot with @thejennaleexx, who is the sexiest photographer I’ve ever had. “OMG YASSSSS YOU LOOK SOOOO SKINNY BITCH.” Every photographer should hype up their model like she does (photo edited by my dear friend who took a mini break from being one of the most badass professional photographers in the game to color correct this fun shoot @blaisejoseph_) @blaisejoseph_ has shot several of my galleries in the past, check out his page for our past work and his other beautiful shots.