Mia Khalifa dejó la industria del cine erótico, pero sus fotos en lencería siguen causando sensación

Promueve la aceptación de las mujeres
Mia Khalifa se retiró de la industria pornográfica pero eso no limita su sensualidad.
La modelo estadounidense ha compartido en su cuenta oficial de Instagram una serie de fotos espectaculares en lencería que arrebatan el aliento.
Tap the link in my bio for my most recent shoot with @thejennaleexx, who is the sexiest photographer I’ve ever had. “OMG YASSSSS YOU LOOK SOOOO SKINNY BITCH.” Every photographer should hype up their model like she does (photo edited by my dear friend who took a mini break from being one of the most badass professional photographers in the game to color correct this fun shoot @blaisejoseph_) @blaisejoseph_ has shot several of my galleries in the past, check out his page for our past work and his other beautiful shots.
Hace unas semanas la estrella radicada en Texas lanzó su calendario 2019 con un muy buen número de ventas.
See you tomorrow, bubba @robertsandberg (BTS by @seblastoff)
Mia es una fanática de los deportes y su público masculino agradece las sensuales tomas que comparte en ropa de encaje.
“Did I leave the dog outside?” Photo by the amazing @larsjanssonphotography! Photoshoot today so flashing it back to one of my favorite ones from Copenhagen! Tap the link in my bio to get exclusive access to galleries, signed memorabilia from the shoots, signed posters, & more!!
Además de sus polémicas publicaciones, Mia ha enviado un mensaje de autoestima a las mujeres, pues promueve la aceptación de las imperfecciones y el cuerpo natural como su propia celulitis.
