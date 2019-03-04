Kiosko LPG

Farándula

Mia Khalifa dejó la industria del cine erótico, pero sus fotos en lencería siguen causando sensación

Promueve la aceptación de las mujeres

Mia Khalifa se retiró de la industria pornográfica pero eso no limita su sensualidad.

La modelo estadounidense ha compartido en su cuenta oficial de Instagram una serie de fotos espectaculares en lencería que arrebatan el aliento.

Hace unas semanas la estrella radicada en Texas lanzó su calendario 2019 con un muy buen número de ventas.

 
 
 
 
 
See you tomorrow, bubba @robertsandberg (BTS by @seblastoff)

Mia es una fanática de los deportes y su público masculino agradece las sensuales tomas que comparte en ropa de encaje.

Además de sus polémicas publicaciones, Mia ha enviado un mensaje de autoestima a las mujeres, pues promueve la aceptación de las imperfecciones y el cuerpo natural como su propia celulitis.

 
 
 
 
 
Probably laughing at the way @thejennaleexx hypes me up when she’s my photographer tap the link in my bio for the full gallery!

  • Entretenimiento
  • Mia Khalifa

