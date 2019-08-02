Nuevo mural de Selena adorna su barrio en Texas

La obra incluye tres imágenes en acuarela de la cantante.
Un nuevo mural de Selena decora el barrio de Texas donde la difunta estrella tejana vivió.
La obra, develada el martes en el barrio de Molina en Corpus Christi, incluye tres imágenes en acuarela de la cantante ganadora del Grammy asesinada en in 1995, reportó el Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Una expresidenta del club de fans de Selena que la mató a tiros cumple una sentencia de cadena perpetua en prisión.
Corpus Christi, Texas– Work will commence on the new SELENA mural in the Molina Neighborhood on the corner of Bloomington and Elvira Streets (4261 Elvira Street) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 around 8am. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “It’s been my passion for over a year now to have a Selena mural in the Molina neighborhood. I hope this mural will help influence all latinos for generations to come” says Eric Lee Tunchez ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Selena has always been a muse for my art. The music, her smile, the way she adored her fans and carried herself fills me with joy and inspiration. It is a legacy that continues to inspire so many of us. I hope that my art embodies all of that and helps her legacy be as vibrant as she was” says Artist, San Siguenza from New York. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Iconic Sign Group is using a material called MAX-METAL for the mural application. We wanted an application that would help preserve the artwork for as long as possible. This process allows us to protect the beautiful graphics” says Ray Hernandez, Partner of Iconic Sign Group. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “We are extremely excited to bring everyone together to help create this beautiful mural of Selena” says the Quintanilla Family.
Un mural original en tenía un retrato de Selena y las palabras "Siempre en nuestros corazones", en inglés. Esa obra fue realizada por algunos estudiantes y el profesor de arte Dicky Valdez poco después del deceso de la artista, pero el año pasado mostró señales de deterioro.
La familia de Selena pagó por el nuevo mural, realizado por el artista San Sigüenza de Nueva York.
Dice: "La meta no es vivir por siempre sino crear algo que lo haga".
Mensaje de response para boletines
Comentarios