Piers Morgan a modelo talla grande Tess Holliday: "Eres mórbidamente obesa y te matarás"

Phew, I’m literally a COSMO GIRL!! Can’t believe I’m saying that! ���� Thank you @cosmopolitanuk & @farrahstorr for this incredible opportunity ���� If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life & hope this does that for some of y’all �� Issue hits stands 8/31! �������� Photo by the incredible @wattsupphoto #effyourbeautystandards

A post shared by T E S S (@tessholliday) on Aug 29, 2018 at 7:07am PDT