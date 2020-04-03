Pink dio positivo a covid-19

La cantante Pink compartió la noticia, esta noche, por medio de su cuenta de Instagram.
Pink es una de las artistas que más ha estado mostrando de cerca su día a día. Aunque la cantante y su familia han respetado la cuarentena, ella confesó que después de sentir algunos de los síntomas se realizó la prueba.
La prueba del covid-19 dio positiva y agregó que también su hijo de 3 años había presentado algunas sospechas de contagio.
“Hace dos semanas atrás mi hijo de 3 años, Jameson, y yo comenzamos a experimentar síntomas de covid-19. Afortunadamente, nuestro médico tenía acceso a unos tests y dimos positivo”, relató la artista.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
Ante el diagnóstico aprovechó para pronunciarse en Twitter y hacer algunas críticas al gobierno de Estados Unidos. "Es una burla que nuestro gobierno no haga más sencillo a acceder a estos exámenes”, escribió en dicha red social.
