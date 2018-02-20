Rihanna celebró sus 30 años con esta tierna foto [+FOTOS]

Rihanna cumple hoy 30 años de edad y, aunque no es tan afectiva en sus redes sociales, demostró a sus seguidores que tiene su corazoncito agradenciendo a su mamá haberla traído al mundo. Lo hizo con una tierna foto en Instagram.
"Hace 10958 días @monica_fenty se convirtió en madre por primera vez con su única hija. ¡Hoy es tanto tu cumpleaños como el mío! ¡Te amo mamá!", fue parte de lo que escribió en la imagen donde se le ve siendo tan solo una bebé.
10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter! Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom! Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are! I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you! #��
Su madre, Mónica, se adelantó unas horas para festejar los 30 años de su única hija, con otra tierna foto de la cantante. "La persona más dulce, más humilde que conozco, y la hija más cariñosa de todos", expresó su mamá.
Comentarios