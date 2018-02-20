Kiosko LPG

Rihanna celebró sus 30 años con esta tierna foto [+FOTOS]

Rihanna cumplió hoy 30 años y lo festejó con una tierna foto que compartió hace unos minutos. 
Rihanna cumple 30 años hoy y lo conmmoró con una tierna foto/Fotos: Instagram @badgalriri

Rihanna cumple hoy 30 años de edad y, aunque no es tan afectiva en sus redes sociales, demostró a sus seguidores que tiene su corazoncito agradenciendo a su mamá haberla traído al mundo. Lo hizo con una tierna foto en Instagram.

"Hace 10958 días @monica_fenty se convirtió en madre por primera vez con su única hija. ¡Hoy es tanto tu cumpleaños como el mío! ¡Te amo mamá!", fue parte de lo que escribió en la imagen donde se le ve siendo tan solo una bebé. 

 

Su madre, Mónica, se adelantó unas horas para festejar los 30 años de su única hija, con otra tierna foto de la cantante. "La persona más dulce, más humilde que conozco, y la hija más cariñosa de todos", expresó su mamá. 

