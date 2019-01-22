Roma es la película mexicana con más nominaciones al Óscar, y la primera de Netflix en recibir una nominación

Hoy la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló la lista de nominados al Óscar, y Roma de Alfonso Cuarón se lleva 10 nominaciones incluyendo las categorías de Mejor Película, Mejor Actriz, Mejor Guión y Mejor Director.

La película de Cuarón es la primera película mexicana en ser nominada a Mejor película en los premios Óscar, además es la primera película de Netflix en recibir una nominación a Mejor película.

No te pierdas la edición 91 de los Premios de la Academia de Hollywood se llevarán a cabo el próximo 24 de febrero, la que de momento no cuenta con el nombre del conductor de la gala, luego de que Kevin Hart renunciara como host de la noche.

A continuación compartimos la lista de nominados al Óscar que compartió La Academia.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite (?La favorita?)

Green Book

?Roma?

A Star Is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)

Vice(?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?).

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite (?La favorita?), Yorgos Lanthimos

?Roma?, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice(?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?), Adam McKay

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?)

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity?s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio, ?Roma?

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

?Roma?, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?), Adam McKay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz y Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?), Eric Roth y Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

?Cafarnáum?, Líbano

Cold War, Polonia

Never Look Away, Alemania

?Roma?, México

Shoplifters, Japón

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at The Garden

Period. End of Sentence

MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

MEJOR EDICIÓN

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man?

Mary Poppins Returns

?Roma?

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

?Roma?

A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)

MEJOR VESTUARIO

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

All The Stars, de Black Panther

I?ll Fight, de ?RBG?

The Place Where Lost Things Go, de Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, de A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, de The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

?Roma?

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

