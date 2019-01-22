Roma es la película mexicana con más nominaciones al Óscar, y la primera de Netflix en recibir una nominación

La entrega de premios se llevará acabo el próximo 24 de febrero
Hoy la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló la lista de nominados al Óscar, y Roma de Alfonso Cuarón se lleva 10 nominaciones incluyendo las categorías de Mejor Película, Mejor Actriz, Mejor Guión y Mejor Director.
La película de Cuarón es la primera película mexicana en ser nominada a Mejor película en los premios Óscar, además es la primera película de Netflix en recibir una nominación a Mejor película.
No te pierdas la edición 91 de los Premios de la Academia de Hollywood se llevarán a cabo el próximo 24 de febrero, la que de momento no cuenta con el nombre del conductor de la gala, luego de que Kevin Hart renunciara como host de la noche.
A continuación compartimos la lista de nominados al Óscar que compartió La Academia.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite (?La favorita?)
Green Book
?Roma?
A Star Is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)
Vice(?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?).
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BS27ngZtxg&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite (?La favorita?), Yorgos Lanthimos
?Roma?, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice(?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?), Adam McKay
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQNZhs0QKq0&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?)
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity?s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mP0VHJYFOAU&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio, ?Roma?
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-tcHHyy1Rw&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?)
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvJIaNsf_bY&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
?Roma?, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?), Adam McKay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSGFt6w0wok&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz y Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?), Eric Roth y Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQXSforT_qQ&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
?Cafarnáum?, Líbano
Cold War, Polonia
Never Look Away, Alemania
?Roma?, México
Shoplifters, Japón
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9382rwoMiRc&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tg52up16eq0&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zd0bRdYb8AI&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden
Period. End of Sentence
MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
MEJOR EDICIÓN
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?)
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uC-_Gon2p9M&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man?
Mary Poppins Returns
?Roma?
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjDjIWPwcPU&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
?Roma?
A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCEYXnDNcrg&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR VESTUARIO
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3jsfXDZLIY&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice (?El vicepresidente: más allá del poder? o ?El vicio del poder?)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_uzR2dRnG8&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
All The Stars, de Black Panther
I?ll Fight, de ?RBG?
The Place Where Lost Things Go, de Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, de A Star is Born (?Ha nacido una estrella?)
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, de The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQbjS0_ZfJ0&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
?Roma?
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WR7cc5t7tv8&w=940&h=529]
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fp_i7cnOgbQ&w=940&h=529]
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZfuNTqbHE8&w=940&h=529]
