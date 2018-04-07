Kiosko LPG

Más de Farándula

Farándula Niña

¡Sorpresa! Kate Hudson espera su tercer bebé

La actriz Kate  Hudson ha dado una sorpresa al anunciar que espera su tercer bebé. Se trata de una niña.
Enlace copiado
Kate Hudson, actriz.

Kate Hudson, actriz.

Enlace copiado

¡Sorpresa! Kate Hudson y su novio, el músico Danny Fujikawa, anunciaron que la actriz espera su tercer bebé.

La pareja, en un video compartido en redes sociales, reventó globos negros con signos de interrogación que tenían dentro otros globos rosados y confeti para revelar que tendrán una hija.

Ataviada con un largo vestido blanco, Hudson, sus dos hijos y Fujikawa pincharon cada uno un globo, tras lo cual gritaron y saltaron de emoción. Hudson escribió al pie del video: “Si se han preguntado por qué he estado tan ausente en mis redes sociales es porque ¡nunca me había sentido peor (con un embarazo)!”.

Agregó que se siente mejor ahora y que ha comenzado a retomar sus actividades. La actriz no reveló cuándo nacerá la bebé. Se trata de su tercer vástago y de su primero con Fujikawa. Ambos fueron amigos por años y comenzaron a ser pareja sentimental en diciembre de 2016.

Tags:

  • Bebé
  • Kate Hudson
  • Embarazada
  • Niña
  • Danny Fujikawa

Lee también

Comentarios

Newsletter