Steady Rolling prepara video oficial de “You're Mystical”

You're Mystical Lyrics: Its dead at night, but I feel alright, you're mystical tonight Its dead at night, but I feel your light, stay with me tonight Let's walk this path tonight, show me the stars so bright. Let's be together, now and forever. I move to your side, and look in your eyes, can't do anything but sigh… I fear you my love, I've lost all control, stay with me tonight. Let's walk this path tonight, show me the stars so bright. Let's be together, now and forever. You sing me a lullaby, make me smile and cry, You keep me down to earth, and love me like no one else, and I don't know why... Its dead at night, but I feel alright, you're mystical tonight Its dead at night, but I feel your light, stay with me tonight

