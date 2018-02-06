Tarantino admite duras acusaciones de Uma Thurman

El director Quentin Tarantino admitió hoy los errores que cometió en la planificación de la escena de "Kill Bill: Vol. 2" (2004) en la que la actriz Uma Thurman resultó herida tras sufrir un accidente de coche.
"Le dije que estaría bien. Le dije que la carretera era toda recta. Le dije que sería seguro. Y no lo era. Estaba equivocado. No la obligué a subirse al coche. Se montó porque confió en mí. Y me creyó", dijo Tarantino en una entrevista con Deadline.
En un reportaje en The New York Times, la actriz reveló este fin de semana que sufrió un accidente durante el rodaje de "Kill Bill: Vol. 2" rodando una escena en la que debía conducir un coche por un camino en medio de la selva.
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
La actriz explicó que no se sentía cómoda con la idea de rodar ella esa escena y por eso pidió un especialista de acción, pero aseguró que Tarantino la presionó para que lo hiciera asegurándole que no había peligro.
The New York Times publicó un vídeo en el que se ve a Thurman conduciendo el coche hasta chocar con un árbol, un clip que la productora Miramax, por miedo a represalias legales, había impedido ver a la intérprete.
Según el relato de la actriz, la relación entre Tarantino y ella se deterioró a raíz del accidente.
Tras las críticas suscitadas en Hollywood en los últimos días por este episodio, Tarantino dio hoy su versión de los hechos.
"Ese es uno de los mayores remordimientos de mi vida. Como director aprendes cosas y a veces aprendes a través de errores horribles. Ese fue uno de mis más horribles errores, que no me tomé el tiempo para recorrer de nuevo la carretera, una vez más", explicó.
Dijo además que él comprobó el recorrido que iba a hacer en coche Thurman, pero que finalmente la escena se hizo en el sentido contrario al que él había revisado.
Según el realizador, nadie del equipo pensó en usar un especialista para esa escena.
"Fue simplemente horrible", manifestó el cineasta sobre el momento del siniestro.
Horas antes de que se conociera la entrevista con Tarantino, Thurman publicó hoy un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram en el que disculpó al cineasta por lo sucedido.
"Quentin Tarantino se arrepintió profundamente y continúa arrepentido por este lamentable suceso", comentó la actriz, quien desveló además que fue el realizador quien le facilitó el metraje del accidente.
"Lo hizo con todo el conocimiento de que le podría causar daño a él, y estoy orgullosa de él por hacer lo correcto y por su valentía", indicó.
No obstante, Thurman acusó expresamente a los productores Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh y Harvey Weinstein de "mentir, destruir pruebas y continuar mintiendo" sobre el accidente.
En el reportaje de The New York Times, Thurman también reveló haber sido víctima de un ataque sexual de Weinstein.
