Y los nominados al Óscar son... (Listado completo)

Las nominaciones para la 89 edición de los Óscar
, que se celebrarán el próximo domingo 26 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby, en Los Ángeles, fueron anunciadas hoy por la Academia de Hollywood.
"La La Land" sorprendió al igualar el histórico récord de nominaciones (14) de las películas All About Eve, de 1950 y Titanic, de 1997.
Estos son los aspirantes a la estatuilla:
1. MEJOR PELÍCULA
"La La Land", "Moonlight", "Manchester by the Sea", "Arrival", "Fences", "Hidden Figures", "Lion", "Fences", "Hell or High Water" y "Hacksaw Ridge".
2. MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea"), Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge"), Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"), Denzel Washington ("Fences") y Ryan Gosling ("La la land").
3. MEJOR ACTRIZ
Isabelle Huppert ("Elle"), Ruth Negga ("Loving"), Natalie Portman ("Jackie"), (Fox Searchlight), Meryl Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins", su nominación número 20, con la que aumenta su récord histórico) y Emma Stone ("La la land").
4. MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight"), Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water"), Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea"), Dev Patel ("Lion") y Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals").
5. MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis ("Fences"), Naomie Harris ("Moonlight"), Nicole Kidman ("Lion"), Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures") y Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea").
6. MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
"Kubo and the Two Strings", "Moana", "My Life as a Zucchini", "The Red Turtle" y "Zootopia".
7. MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Rodrigo Prieto ("Silence"), Bradford Young ("Arrival"), Greig Fraser ("Lion"), James Laxton ("Moonlight") y Linus Sandgren ("La la land").
8. MEJOR CANCIÓN
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "How Far Ill Go" ("Moana"), "La La Land", "Cant Stop The Feeling" ("Trolls"), y "The Empty Chair" ("Jim: The James Foley Story").
9. MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
"Timecode", de Juanjo Giménez; "Ennemis Intérieurs", de Sélim Azzazi; "La Femme et le TGV", de Timo von Gunten; "Silent Nights", de Aske Bang, y "Sing (Mindenki)", de Kristof Deák.
10. MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
"Land of Mine" (Dinamarca), de Martin Zandvliet; "A Man Called Ove" (Suecia), de Hannes Holm; "The Salesman" (Irán), de Asghar Farhadi; "Tanna" (Australia), de Martin Butler" y "Toni Erdmann" (Alemania), de Maren Ade.
11. MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
"Fire at Sea", de Gianfranco Rosi y Donatella Palermo; "I am not your negro", de Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety y Hébert Peck; "Life" (animado), de Roger Ross y Julie Goldman; "O.J.: Made in America", de Ezra Edelman y Caroline Waterlow; y "13th", de Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick y Howard Barish.
12. MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
"Extremis", de Dan Krauss; "4.1 Miles", de Daphne Matziaraki; "Joe's Violin", de Kahane Cooperman y Raphaela Nihausen; "Watani: My Homeland", de Marcel Mettelsiefen y Stephen Ellis; y "The White Helmets", de Orlando von Einsiedel y Joanna Natasegara.
13. MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Eva von Bahr y Love Larson ("A man called Ove"), Joel Harlow y Richard Alonzo ("Star Trek Beyond"), y Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini y Christopher Nelson ("Suicide Squad").
14. MEJOR DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival"), Mel Gibson ("Hacksaw Ridge"), Damien Chazelle ("La la land"), Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the sea") y Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight").
15. MEJOR VESTUARIO
Joanna Johnston por "Allied", Colleen Atwood por "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", Consolata Boyle por "Florence Foster Jenkins", Madeline Fontaine por "Jackie" y Mary Zophres por "La La Land".
16. MEJOR MONTAJE
Joe Walker por "Arrival", John Gilbert por "Hacksaw Ridge", Jake Roberts por "Hell or High Water", Tom Cross por "La La Land", y Nat Sanders y Joi McMillon por "Moonlight".
17. MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
"Jackie", Mica Levi; "La La Land", Justin Hurwitz; "Lion", Dustin OHalloran y Hauschka; "Moonlight", Nicholas Britell y "Passengers", Thomas Newman.
18. MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
"Arrival", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Hail, Caesar!", "La La Land" y "Passengers".
19. MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
"Arrival", "Deepwater Horizon", "Hacksaw Ridge", "La La Land" y "Sully".
20. MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
"Arrival", "Hacksaw Ridge", "La La Land", "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" y "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi".
21. MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
"Deepwater Horizon", "Doctor Strange", "The Jungle Book", "Kubo and the Two Strings" y "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".
22. MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Eric Heisserer por "Arrival", August Wilson por "Fences", Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi por "Hidden Figures", Luke Davies por "Lion", y Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin por "Moonlight".
23. MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
"Hell or High Water" de Taylor Sheridan, "La La Land" de Damien Chazelle, "The Lobster" de Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthimis Filippou, "Manchester by the Sea" de Kenneth Lonergan y
"20th Century Women" de Mike Mills.
Comentarios