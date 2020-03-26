Kiosko LPG

311 estadounidense han sido ayudados por embajada para salir de El Salvador ante emergencia por COVID-19

La embajada estadounidense en El Salvador ha dicho que están apoyando a los ciudadanos estadounidenses que quieran ser evacuados como medida de seguridad.

Por RenéGómez

311. Ese es el número de estadounidenses que han sido apoyados por su embajada en El Salvador para ser evacuados hacia la nación norteamericana como medida de seguridad ante la emergencia por COVID-19 en El Salvador.

Esta medida ha permitido que estas personas estén en sus hogares protegidas y eviten exponerse a un posible contagio por la pandemia.

Además, otros cuatro vuelos están programados de aquí al 29 de marzo, con alrededor de unos 800 pasajeros listos para regresar a Estados Unidos.

La embajada estadounidense ha habilitado la página web Vuelos de repatriación: información de reserva para los ciudadanos estadounidenses que busquen este beneficio y decidan regresar a sus hogares.

