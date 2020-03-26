311 estadounidense han sido ayudados por embajada para salir de El Salvador ante emergencia por COVID-19

La embajada estadounidense en El Salvador ha dicho que están apoyando a los ciudadanos estadounidenses que quieran ser evacuados como medida de seguridad.
311. Ese es el número de estadounidenses que han sido apoyados por su embajada en El Salvador para ser evacuados hacia la nación norteamericana como medida de seguridad ante la emergencia por COVID-19 en El Salvador.
Esta medida ha permitido que estas personas estén en sus hogares protegidas y eviten exponerse a un posible contagio por la pandemia.
As of March 26, the US Embassy has assisted 311 U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents to return to the United States through humanitarian and evacuation flights. Here is Janna’s story. Janna is a missionary with the Amish Mennonite Order working with chronic disease patients at a clinic in El Salvador. She is returning home to care for her mother who has Alzheimer’s and is quarantined in the U.S. She is concerned to leave her patients behind in El Salvador, who are struggling to receive their basic medications, but is grateful to get home. “I am very thankful to all of you at the Embassy. You have been wonderful.” Do you also need to return home to the USA? Visit our webpage for repatriation flight information. https://sv.usembassy.gov/repatriation-flights-booking-information/
Además, otros cuatro vuelos están programados de aquí al 29 de marzo, con alrededor de unos 800 pasajeros listos para regresar a Estados Unidos.
La embajada estadounidense ha habilitado la página web Vuelos de repatriación: información de reserva para los ciudadanos estadounidenses que busquen este beneficio y decidan regresar a sus hogares.
