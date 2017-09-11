Así inmortalizaron a Trump en obras de arte históricas

"I am the best disciple. Judas only earned 30 pieces of silver for his betrayal? Sad. I would have got more!" #trumpartworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/lkhiQqJTVi — Gareth Bellamy (@thebellow) 23 de enero de 2017

La creatividad de las redes sociales parece no tener límite y, actualmente, el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, parece ser uno de sus blancos favoritos. El pasado 23 de enero, la página web británica “The Poke”, especializada en noticias virales en la red, publicó un tuit con el hashtag #TrumpArtWorks, en el que invitaban a sus seguidores a compartir postales famosas que incluyeran al mandatario de EUA en sus paisajes.El reto, como era de esperarse, no tardó en hacerse popular y ha dejado una galería que fue mostrada durante todo el proceso de competencia, el cual cerró este domingo. The Poke no ha dado un ganador oficial, aunque la versión de “Nightawks, de Edward Hooper (1942), es la más retuiteada hasta el momento. Estas son las obras de arte con Trump como protagonistas que más impactaron, según The Poke.La creatividad de las redes sociales parece no tener límite y, actualmente, el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, parece ser uno de sus blancos favoritos. El pasado 23 de enero, la página web británica “The Poke”, especializada en noticias virales en la red, publicó un tuit con el hashtag #TrumpArtWorks, en el que invitaban a sus seguidores a compartir postales famosas que incluyeran al mandatario de EUA en sus paisajes. El reto, como era de esperarse, no tardó en hacerse popular y ha dejado una galería que fue mostrada durante todo el proceso de competencia, el cual cerró este domingo. The Poke no ha dado un ganador oficial, aunque la versión de “Nightawks, de Edward Hooper (1942), es la más retuiteada hasta el momento. Estas son las obras de arte con Trump como protagonistas que más impactaron, según The Poke.