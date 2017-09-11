Así inmortalizaron a Trump en obras de arte históricas

"This place is packed!"@ThePoke #trumpartworks pic.twitter.com/d6VTqIkEmb— joe heenan (@joeheenan) 23 de enero de 2017
"I am the best disciple. Judas only earned 30 pieces of silver for his betrayal? Sad. I would have got more!" #trumpartworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/lkhiQqJTVi— Gareth Bellamy (@thebellow) 23 de enero de 2017
Grab em' by the Venus. #TrumpArtworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/5GB15JylAO— Gemmell™ (@GingerPower_) 23 de enero de 2017
The Kiss #TrumpArtworks @joeheenan pic.twitter.com/BoaSptnCOc— Frost*ie (@_SmartUK) 23 de enero de 2017
"i CAN'T QUITE REACH YOU BECAUSE OF MY STUPID TINY LITTLE HANDS" #TrumpArtworks #alternativefacts @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/bOpGVYCcXZ— Linda Cole (@FeralCole) 23 de enero de 2017
#TrumpArtworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/OwaaiCkYIO— Alexis Taylor (@lexistwit) 23 de enero de 2017
American Gothic #TrumpArtworks pic.twitter.com/iTNPLC4gDq— Daniel Coates (@CliveDusky) 23 de enero de 2017
Note the way his hands follow you around the room... Da Vinci's 'The Moaning Liar'. #TrumpArtworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/DTHKl7hcr3— monolith (@Skit92cal) 23 de enero de 2017
@ThePoke #TrumpArtworks He can't hear the world's screams pic.twitter.com/P2FWda8hhN— Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) 23 de enero de 2017
