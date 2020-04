Cincuenta años del Apolo 13 y de "Houston, tenemos un problema"

It truly is amazing what humans are capable of. ��You’re looking at three space travelers lifting off atop a Soyuz rocket. At 4:05 a.m. EDT, crew members Chris Cassidy (@Astro_Seal) of @NASAAstronuats and Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency @roscosmosofficial launched on their way to the @iss. They arrived at the space station at 10:13 a.m. EDT where they will work and live until October of this year. The next time you see our astronauts launching to space, they will be lifting off right from @NASAKennedy in Florida as part of our Commercial Crew Program. This will be a big day for us and the country, so get excited! Image Credit: NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin #NASA #LiftOff #Incredible #AstronautLife #Space #PhotographyOfTheDay

