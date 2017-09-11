Kiosko LPG

Internacionales

Con estas fotos, Justin Trudeau sigue “derritiendo” corazones

Varias fotos de la niñez, adolescencia y juventud del primer ministro de Canadá han circulado en redes sociales, provocando suspiros y flechando corazones en todo el mundo.
Tal parece que el “Efecto Trudeau” no para de flechar corazones, arrancar suspiros prolongados y atrapar miradas en todo el mundo. Desde su pensamiento político, considerado como uno de los más revolucionarios y positivos entre la política actual, hasta su apariencia fresca y llena de vida, el primer ministro de Canadá se ha convertido en la admiración de todos alrededor del mundo.

Sin embargo, la simpatía y gracia de su porte físico también enloquecen a todos, al punto que, varias fotos filtradas, han comenzado a viralizarse en las redes sociales y a encender las publicaciones en cualquier país. Las imágenes muestran etapas de la niñez, adolescencia y juventud del primer ministro, resaltando sus facciones y lo penetrante de sus ojos azules.

Pero, más allá de su atractivo físico, la admiración por Trudeau, su defensa de los refugiados, su apoyo a las minorías y la forma en cómo ha reflejado que las nuevas generaciones pueden integrar su realidad a una consciencia social verdadera, son también rasgos que promueven el “Efecto Trudeau” y lo vuelven en uno de los grandes líderes de la generación “Millenial”. 















