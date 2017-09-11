Con estas fotos, Justin Trudeau sigue “derritiendo” corazones

Justin Trudeau cada pic del primer ministro siempre nos deja con ganas de conocer mas de el pic.twitter.com/cRKfg5gu96 — Fernanda (@joyzxz) 2 de marzo de 2017

Young Justin Trudeau looking like that guy down the road with the bad reputation who actually loves animals & dancing & has a heart of gold pic.twitter.com/gdSE0dZaj8 — Caroline Clemens (@CarClemens) 1 de marzo de 2017

you guys can have young joe biden i call young justin trudeau pic.twitter.com/Ca2Se1LgtQ — rapunzel (@logicalpunk) 26 de febrero de 2017

Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio — Sarah Leckwatch (@SarahLeckwatch) 28 de febrero de 2017

Young Justin Trudeau could leave me on read for twenty years and I'd thank him for his time. pic.twitter.com/AJogPBGqQE — Roonil Wazlib (@shman0verb0ard) 1 de marzo de 2017

Tal parece que el “Efecto Trudeau” no para de flechar corazones, arrancar suspiros prolongados y atrapar miradas en todo el mundo. Desde su pensamiento político, considerado como uno de los más revolucionarios y positivos entre la política actual, hasta su apariencia fresca y llena de vida, el primer ministro de Canadá se ha convertido en la admiración de todos alrededor del mundo.Sin embargo, la simpatía y gracia de su porte físico también enloquecen a todos, al punto que, varias fotos filtradas, han comenzado a viralizarse en las redes sociales y a encender las publicaciones en cualquier país. Las imágenes muestran etapas de la niñez, adolescencia y juventud del primer ministro, resaltando sus facciones y lo penetrante de sus ojos azules.Pero, más allá de su atractivo físico, la admiración por Trudeau, su defensa de los refugiados, su apoyo a las minorías y la forma en cómo ha reflejado que las nuevas generaciones pueden integrar su realidad a una consciencia social verdadera, son también rasgos que promueven el “Efecto Trudeau” y lo vuelven en uno de los grandes líderes de la generación “Millenial”.