Cuatro muertos al chocar auto y camión en autopista de Nueva Jersey

Two lanes on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway in #TomsRiver just after exit 81 are still closed after a crash involving a car and a tanker truck. Four people in the car died. Authorities covered part of the car with a tarp @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/KnvzgzpHAE

? Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 26, 2018