Dorian, fortalecido a categoría 3, va al encuentro de las Carolinas

At 9 am Thursday...Hurricane Dorian was located 70 mi SE of Charleston SC, or 160 mi SSW of Wilmington NC moving to the NNE at 8 mph. Max winds are 115 mph and the central pressure was 959 MB/28.32". 25-hour radar view from Charleston SC from 8 am Wed to 9 am Thu. pic.twitter.com/om7H8FAPMl