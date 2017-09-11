DressLikeAWoman: Las mujeres responden a Donald Trump

Bring your baby. Teach her to vote. Teach her to govern. Dress like Licia Ronzulli in European Parliment. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/t3jNEPVaC2 — smoze (@sarahmozal) 3 de febrero de 2017

#dresslikeawoman In honor of Kimberly Nicole Hampton, Kiowa pilot & first female shot down by an enemy of the U.S. in 2004 @potus. pic.twitter.com/0AYz34AuSL — Andre Zollars (@prairiewindspr) 3 de febrero de 2017

She’s wearing a dress, AND she had 2 Nobel Prizes: 1 in chem., 1 in physics. Can’t say that abt men who say “dress right”.#DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/4lvhXTC3tC — Page van der Linden (@plutoniumpage) 3 de febrero de 2017

Lee también

Todo lo desató un informe oficial de la Casa Blanca en el que Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos, le exigía a las mujeres que trabajan dentro de la estancia presidencial que “se vistan como mujeres”. A partir de ahí, Twitter estalló en protestas y reclamos por parte de mujeres, y también hombres en todo el mundo, quienes consideraron “indignante” dicha medida del mandatario.#DreesLikeAWoman es el hashtag que los usuarios de las redes sociales están utilizando en Twitter para mostrar cómo viste realmente una mujer. Las fotografías adjuntadas en cada tweet con esta tendencia muestran a mujeres en diversas profesiones u oficios con vestimentas propias de su trabajo, cuestionando la idea de Trump de “una vestidura correcta para mujeres”.Esta tendencia en Twitter inició ayer y ha sido recopilada por medios informativos internacionales como la BBC y el periódico británico The Guardian, quienes enfatizan en la forma en cómo muchos han reaccionado ante el estereotipo de vestimenta de Trump. Estos son algunos de los tweets más destacados en el #DressLikeAWoman: