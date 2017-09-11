Kiosko LPG

#DressLikeAWoman: Las mujeres responden a Donald Trump

Una tendencia en Twitter está sirviendo para que la sociedad alrededor del mundo le diga al presidente de Estados Unidos cómo viste realmente una mujer.
Todo lo desató un informe oficial de la Casa Blanca en el que Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos, le exigía a las mujeres que trabajan dentro de la estancia presidencial que “se vistan como mujeres”. A partir de ahí, Twitter estalló en protestas y reclamos por parte de mujeres, y también hombres en todo el mundo, quienes consideraron “indignante” dicha medida del mandatario.

#DreesLikeAWoman es el hashtag que los usuarios de las redes sociales están utilizando en Twitter para mostrar cómo viste realmente una mujer. Las fotografías adjuntadas en cada tweet con esta tendencia muestran a mujeres en diversas profesiones u oficios con vestimentas propias de su trabajo, cuestionando la idea de Trump de “una vestidura correcta para mujeres”.

Esta tendencia en Twitter inició ayer y ha sido recopilada por medios informativos internacionales como la BBC y el periódico británico The Guardian, quienes enfatizan en la forma en cómo muchos han reaccionado ante el estereotipo de vestimenta de Trump. Estos son algunos de los tweets más destacados en el #DressLikeAWoman:

