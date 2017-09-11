DressLikeAWoman: Las mujeres responden a Donald Trump

Bring your baby. Teach her to vote. Teach her to govern. Dress like Licia Ronzulli in European Parliment. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/t3jNEPVaC2— smoze (@sarahmozal) 3 de febrero de 2017
@realDonaldTrump Here I am, dressed like a woman, because I'm a woman wearing clothes. #dresslikeawoman pic.twitter.com/iRO8VPjgeH— Victoria (@VOBOE) 3 de febrero de 2017
Senator Tammy Duckworth knows how to #DRESSLIKEAWOMAN pic.twitter.com/dbRH42If4T— Charie D. La Marr (@PersiHellecat) 3 de febrero de 2017
#DressLikeAWoman Michelle J. Howard. First African-American woman to command a US Navy ship. pic.twitter.com/fxNaVlywns— 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) 3 de febrero de 2017
That's me on the left wearing my favorite outfit #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/M8UnQ2pBwE— Rebecca Alleyne, MD (@BeckyAlleyneMD) 3 de febrero de 2017
Got the memo @realDonaldTrump— Linda Springer (@springer1linda) 3 de febrero de 2017
This is how to #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/828oNwuK4k
POTUS: This is how I #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/FFcHILp54G— Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) 3 de febrero de 2017
#dresslikeawoman In honor of Kimberly Nicole Hampton, Kiowa pilot & first female shot down by an enemy of the U.S. in 2004 @potus. pic.twitter.com/0AYz34AuSL— Andre Zollars (@prairiewindspr) 3 de febrero de 2017
Nice, I need to take a trip @3ChicsPolitico #DressLikeAWoman First all female African-American flight crew pic.twitter.com/8jVQjZn3Lq— Andre Girth (@SouthnComfrt247) 3 de febrero de 2017
#dresslikeawoman Police Officer pic.twitter.com/IITqlu51Rw— TheShinyLion (@TheShinyLion) 3 de febrero de 2017
Christa #teachersinspace #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/ABHW8Ajsuz— carina staatz (@feydesigns) 3 de febrero de 2017
Margarita Salas, bioquímica #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/SJghUTJfuM— Alejandro S. L. (@alejandro_s_l) 3 de febrero de 2017
#DressLikeAWoman Nobel Prize Laureates Gabriela Mistral (1945) and Rigoberta Menchú (1992) #LatinWomen pic.twitter.com/mRYIM6OSZj— Cervantes Leeds (@IC_Leeds) 3 de febrero de 2017
She’s wearing a dress, AND she had 2 Nobel Prizes: 1 in chem., 1 in physics. Can’t say that abt men who say “dress right”.#DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/4lvhXTC3tC— Page van der Linden (@plutoniumpage) 3 de febrero de 2017
Is this what you meant?! #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/Ldh1xl39p1— Ruby Rumjen (@RubyRumjen) 3 de febrero de 2017
#dresslikeawoman has this one been done yet pic.twitter.com/lSfk5zwTsx— Sarah Connors (@sarah_connors) 3 de febrero de 2017
From the streets of Philadelphia #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/sqRsYo7AIr— Jesse Sharratt (@JesseSharratt) 3 de febrero de 2017
