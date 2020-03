EUA: se curó de coronavirus y el hospital le dio una factura de 35 mil dólares

For folks who are interested in seeing what an itemized bill for COVID-19 looks like - here it is mine: $34,927.23

My Senators are @ewarren & @EdMarkey , My US Rep is: @AyannaPressley - Pleas help! #Covid_19 #COVIDー19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #coronavirus #CashAppFriday pic.twitter.com/rTZbwBCbdd