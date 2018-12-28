Kiosko LPG

Explosión en Queens: Los videos del “apocalipsis” y la “invasión extraterrestre” no demoraron

Los memes no se hacen esperar tras explosión de planta de Edison en NY: #alieninvasion.

El increíble resplandor en el cielo tras la explosión de una planta en Queens. / Twitter @Jimitents

Una explosión ocurrida en una planta eléctrica de ConEd en Queens, Nueva York, puso la noche como el día, en una increíble ocurrencia que asombró más a quienes la vivieron que los cortes de energía que causó.

Y en lo que las autoridades de Nueva York y la propia compañía ConEd investigan lo ocurrido,  y aseguran que no hay víctimas de la explosión, los memes no se hicieron esperar:


