Explosión en Queens: Los videos del “apocalipsis” y la “invasión extraterrestre” no demoraron

Los memes no se hacen esperar tras explosión de planta de Edison en NY: #alieninvasion.
Una explosión ocurrida en una planta eléctrica de ConEd en Queens, Nueva York, puso la noche como el día, en una increíble ocurrencia que asombró más a quienes la vivieron que los cortes de energía que causó.
Y en lo que las autoridades de Nueva York y la propia compañía ConEd investigan lo ocurrido, y aseguran que no hay víctimas de la explosión, los memes no se hicieron esperar:
Aliens are coming. Everybody run!
#Astoria pic.twitter.com/IFl3YqAppj
? Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) December 28, 2018
Experiment 626 has finally arrived! #Astoria #ConEd #UFO #LiloandStitch pic.twitter.com/KfklVaq1YT
? Ana Banana (@Bananaji) December 28, 2018
BREAKING: new photo from the #Astoria ConEd power plant pic.twitter.com/wspe1MJMQe
? Little Seizures (@curtislawd) December 28, 2018
Bruh I was taking an uber to #Astoria and I blinked and my uber drive looked a little different pic.twitter.com/OatBrQSWdp
? (@alilholymoly) December 28, 2018
I legit thought it was the end of the world, or #Gojira or #Cloverfield and the N train I was on was headed towards it. #mta #astoria #blue #lights #nyc pic.twitter.com/XF5sfqHtx8
? Joseph Peralta (@_JoeyPeralta) December 28, 2018
Thought this shit was a ufo #Astoria pic.twitter.com/egHPQa3SmF
? Amber Majorana (@AmberMajorana) December 28, 2018
Meanwhile in New York #newyork #alieninvasion #aliens pic.twitter.com/pOhgeutNbS
? Fully Bearded Nerd (@fullbeardnerd) December 28, 2018
The minute the aliens left NYC #alieninvasion pic.twitter.com/cw3tzCbjCq
? zack r. smith (@thezackrsmith) December 28, 2018
