Fotos: Así quedó California después de los diluvios de la última semana

Q: How much water has fallen in California so far this month?

A: Given the ~6.38" spatial mean observed precip across the state with an area of 163,696 sq mi?

~18 trillion gallons of water =

~27 million Olympic-sized pools =

~45% the total volume of Lake Tahoe. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eq3C1ztb0x

? NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 17, 2019