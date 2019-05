Fotos inusuales de la nieve fuera de temporada en California

Impressive satellite imagery as organized cluster of strong thunderstorms spreads across much of #LosAngeles basin. Torrential downpours, lightning, & even hail being reported. Widespread storms like this are pretty rare in this part of the world at any time of year!#CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/UlFmIv5Pa5

? Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) May 22, 2019