Fuertes tormentas con tornados causan serios daños en Arkansas y Texas

Fuertes tormentas y varios tornados causan destrozos en el sur de Estados Unidos
Una línea de poderosas tormentas eléctricas con fuertes vientos azotaron Arkansas y Texas el sábado por la mañana, derribando árboles, líneas eléctricas y varias viviendas y estructuras.
NEW #tornado watch is in effect until 5pm CST for parts of eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi, western Tennessee and far southeastern Missouri. Tornadoes, possibly intense, are possible, along with wind gusts to 70 mph and hail up to 1.5" diameter. pic.twitter.com/nmS2kXwb64
? The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 9, 2019
The @NWSSevereTstorm and @NWStornado threat is expanding east late this morning. Severe Thunderstorm Watches in pink and Tornado Watches in yellow. If you live or are traveling through these areas please be weather-aware and listen to NOAA weather radio. pic.twitter.com/Rx1WtYRQPY
? NWS (@NWS) March 9, 2019
Las imágenes publicadas en las redes sociales muestran daños a estructuras en Caddo Gap, Arkansas. En Swifton, las líneas eléctricas se dañaron cuando una tormenta se movió a través del área.
También se reportaron daños en Scott, Arkansas, al sureste de Little Rock. Una mujer y su nieta no estaban en casa cuando el tornado azotó a la comunidad y destruyó su casa móvil, informó KARK. Cuando regresaron, les tomó un tiempo antes de que encontraran a su perro ileso.
Neighbors on Scruggs Road are searching for lost pets after a storm destroyed at least one home & injured 2 people (per Scott Fire Dept) #ARNews #arwx pic.twitter.com/RBsZ7VnBLC
? Price McKeon (@PriceMcKeon) March 9, 2019
Se informaron múltiples tornados indicados por radar, pero solo uno fue confirmado por video por el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (NWS) al oeste de Keo, en el condado de Prairie, Arkansas. Hasta ahora no ha habido informes de daños.
@KATVToddYak @KATVBarry About a mile north of Slovak pic.twitter.com/bpDo6hOkxi
? Stephanie Prislovsky (@StephPrislovsky) March 9, 2019
Tornado damage west of Keo @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/4TVHEwcklQ
? Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 9, 2019
Damage from south of Scott off Hwy 161 near Honey Bee Rd. from John Robinson #ARWX pic.twitter.com/b0KhxH6lnU
? Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) March 9, 2019
Con información de weather.com
