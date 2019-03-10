Kiosko LPG

Fuertes tormentas con tornados causan serios daños en Arkansas y Texas

Fuertes tormentas y varios tornados causan destrozos en el sur de Estados Unidos

Tornados destruyen varias casas en Arkansas. / Twitter @KATVNews

Una línea de poderosas tormentas eléctricas con fuertes vientos azotaron Arkansas y Texas el sábado por la mañana, derribando árboles, líneas eléctricas y varias viviendas y estructuras.

Las imágenes publicadas en las redes sociales muestran daños a estructuras en Caddo Gap, Arkansas. En Swifton, las líneas eléctricas se dañaron cuando una tormenta se movió a través del área.

También se reportaron daños en Scott, Arkansas, al sureste de Little Rock. Una mujer y su nieta no estaban en casa cuando el tornado azotó a la comunidad y destruyó su casa móvil, informó KARK. Cuando regresaron, les tomó un tiempo antes de que encontraran a su perro ileso.

Se informaron múltiples tornados indicados por radar, pero solo uno fue confirmado por video por el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (NWS) al oeste de Keo, en el condado de Prairie, Arkansas. Hasta ahora no ha habido informes de daños.

Con información de weather.com


