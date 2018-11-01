Ícono del fitness Mandy Blank fue hallada muerta en su mansión

De acuerdo con declaraciones de las autoridades asignadas, en el lugar no se encontraron armas, drogas, ni alcohol, por lo que continúan con las investigaciones para esclarecer el caso.
Mandy Blank, ícono del fitness y fisicoculturismo, fue encontrada muerta en su mansión de Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. La mujer tenía 42 años de edad y fue hallada en la bañera de su casa, reseñó TMZ.
Blank saltó a la fama en el año 1999, cuando se convirtió en la ganadora del Campeonato Mundial de la Federación Internacional del Fisicoculturismo. Desde ese momento, la gimnasta cobró notoriedad y se volvió la entrenadora de varias celebridades.
En 1998, Blank se ubicó en el quinto lugar del World Arnold Classic y luego obtuvo un reconocimiento de la revista Bodybuilding and Fitness por tener los “glúteos más grandiosos de todos los tiempos”.
