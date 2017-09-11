¡Increíble! Mujer compite en silla de ruedas en concurso de belleza

Clark está feliz por haber competido y mostrarles a las niñas jóvenes que aunque esté en silla de ruedas, puede hacer de todo. “Para alguien en una silla de ruedas, poder competir es algo grande”, le dijo Clark al medio australiano The Advertiser. “Realmente espero que esto envíe un mensaje de que no importa tu raza, tamaño o discapacidad, lo que sea que te haga diferente, aún eres hermosa”, agregó.
I love my job. The impact I'm able to make just by being a part of other people's lives in whatever makes them feel whole. This year I decided to help people do more of what makes people happy. In case you missed it, over the weekend I hosted the Adelaide @missworldaustralia preliminary with contestant; Justine. @fitalicous_vegan_barbie Being in a wheelchair does not define her or limit her abilities to represent our country with the #missworld #crown and I congratulate my boss @pageantqueenaus for always supporting and empowering us women in more ways than our exterior beauty. Love, serve and nurture. I was in tears when I presented this group of girls. They make me proud to be a part of a social and emotional revolution which is changing history in the way beauty is being viewed. #lovemyjob #wellnesscoach #mc #presenter #Adelaide #author #healthyliving #wheelchair #eveningwear #beauty #beautywithapurpose #beautiful #model #rolemodel @dailymail
