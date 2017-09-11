¡Increíble! Mujer compite en silla de ruedas en concurso de belleza

On Sunday, Justine Clarke became the first Australian woman in a wheelchair to compete in the Miss World Australia contest. #Pageant #MissWorld #MissAustralia #MissWorldAustralia #BeautyQueen Una publicación compartida de PageantsNews.com (@pageants.news) el 19 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 3:51 PST

Desde la participación de Siera Bearchell, Miss Canadá, en el pasado concurso de Miss Universo, el concepto de la belleza universal ha mostrado un giro radical en sus bases de competencia. La canadiense, conocida por su hermoso rostro y ser una “modelo de talla grande”, alcanzó las semifinales del certamen mundial de la belleza, sorprendiendo a todos por su elocuencia e inteligencia en sus respuestas y dándole un nuevo impulso al concepto de belleza y conocimiento en la figura femenina.Sin embargo, a pesar de las críticas de las demás competidoras, sobre todo latinas, tal parece que el mundo comienza a ver las competencias de bellezas con ojos más inclusivos. Prueba de ello fue la participación de Justin Clark, de 26 años, una joven australiana que se convirtió esta semana en la primera mujer en silla de ruedas que compite en el concurso de belleza Miss World Australia, según informó este día CNN y la BBC Mundo.Clark no se hizo con la victoria, sin embargo, mostró gracia, soltura y elegancia, combinado con la belleza física propia de una modelo. Finalmente, la joven alcanzó a llegar a la ronda final e impresionó a todos al expresar en la ronda de entrevistas que su idea era “recaudar dinero para programas de salud locales”. “Si es necesario, recorrería el mundo entero para conseguir dinero y mejorar las condiciones de salud del mundo. Eso es más necesario que la típica ‘Paz Mundial’ que todas piden”, declaró en vivo.Clark está feliz por haber competido y mostrarles a las niñas jóvenes que aunque esté en silla de ruedas, puede hacer de todo. “Para alguien en una silla de ruedas, poder competir es algo grande”, le dijo Clark al medio australiano The Advertiser. “Realmente espero que esto envíe un mensaje de que no importa tu raza, tamaño o discapacidad, lo que sea que te haga diferente, aún eres hermosa”, agregó.Clarke ha estado en silla de ruedas durante dos años al quedar discapacitada tras un grave accidente automovilístico. Sin embargo, no quiso entrar en detalles sobre dicho suceso. “Realmente no quiero hablar sobre lo que pasó, pero quiero ser un modelo a seguir y empoderar a mujeres jóvenes”, dijo. “La idea es enseñarle a las más jóvenes a que la belleza es la perseverancia que tengas como personas para salir adelante. Ese es el verdadero atractivo de una persona”, detalló.