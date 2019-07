Latino ayudó a migrar a joven viuda con dos hijos de 5 y 11 años. Ya en EEUU, los mató a los tres

DES MOINES, Iowa ?Triple murder suspect Marvin Escobar-Orellana claims that he defended himself from 29 year- old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez after she had killed her children, 11 year-old daughter Grecia and five year-old Ever. https://t.co/TyiagoM2ax

? WHO-HD Ch. 13 News (@WHOhd) July 19, 2019