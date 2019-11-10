Kiosko LPG

Lo más visto

Más de Internacionales

Internacionales

Meghan Markle planea segundo embarazo fuera del protocolo real

La Duquesa de Sussex no está dispuesta a volver a pasar por lo mismo

Por La OpiniónLA

Enlace copiado
Archie en los brazos de la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle. / Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Archie en los brazos de la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle. / Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Enlace copiado

A pesar de que en ocasiones ha dado su brazo a torcer, desde el principio de su historia con la Familia Real, Meghan Markle se ha destacado por siempre intentar hacer las cosas a su manera, aunque eso implique a veces que se molesten un poco con ella.

Ahora, una fuente cercana a la familia ha revelado que la Duquesa de Sussex planea vivir su futuro segundo embarazo en Estados Unidos, debido a lo aislada y sola que se sintió durante la espera de su primer hijo Archie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex! © SussexRoyal

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

El plan consiste en dar a luz en Los Ángeles, donde estaría rodeada de familiares y amigos que la ayudarían para hacer más ameno el feliz proceso.

Y, aunque seguro esta situación pondrá al príncipe Harry entre la espada y la pared, se cree que él apoyará a su esposa para que se sienta lo más cómoda y alegre posible mientras esperan juntos la llegada de su segundo heredero.


Suscríbete para recibir nuestro boletín de noticias gratuito en tu email.

Tags:

Lee también

Comentarios

Newsletter
X

Suscríbete a nuestros boletines y actualiza tus preferencias

Mensaje de response para boletines