Rey ordena que las mujeres puedan obtener permiso de conducir en Arabia Saudí

Women in Saudi Arabia have finally been granted the right to drive after King Salman requested that drivers' licences be issued to women who wanted them. Manal al-Sharif, who became the public face of the campaign to allow female drivers in Saudi Arabia, tweeted: "Today the last country on earth to allow women to drive...we did it." Photo: Marwan Naamani

