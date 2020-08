Sharon Stone ataca a Trump por el coronavirus: "No voten por un asesino"

Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce �������� Repost from @thekellystone • This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn’t and couldn’t find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don’t want covid.

