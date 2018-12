Sheriff: La bala que mató a un alguacil en la masacre de Thousand Oaks fue de otro oficial

During “a very brief, but furious gunbattle” against a killer at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a sheriff's officer was struck in the heart by friendly fire, Sheriff Bill Ayub explains. Details and full news conference: https://t.co/ijMhQH39q4 pic.twitter.com/rmr4cC6G3D

? Ventura County Star (@vcstar) December 8, 2018