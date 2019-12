Trabajadoras de la limpieza protestan contra abusos sexuales de patrones: "El violador eres tú"

LA Janitors sing #Elvioladorerestú (The rapist is you) in DTLA to denounce big corporations that permit sexual harassment and abuse at workplaces.

When workers accuse their predators, they are ignored, they said.#UnVioladorEnTuCamino pic.twitter.com/bNG3WJ3JLo

? Jacqueline García (@jackiereporter) December 12, 2019