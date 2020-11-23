Trump indica que ha dado luz verde a la transferencia de poder a Biden

El presidente saliente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, indicó este lunes que daba luz verde a la transferencia de poder al demócrata Joe Biden, ganador de los comicios presidenciales, aunque sigue sin reconocer su derrota.
"Quiero agradecer a Emily Murphy en GSA (la Administración General de Servicios) por su firme dedicación y lealtad a nuestro país. Ha sido acosada, amenazada y objeto de abusos -y no quiero ver que esto le pasa a ella, su familia o a empleados de GSA", tuiteó Trump, e indicó que ha dado instrucciones a su equipo para que hagan lo necesario respecto a los "protocolos iniciales" de la transición.
I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
