Trump indica que ha dado luz verde a la transferencia de poder a Biden

El presidente saliente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, indicó este lunes que daba luz verde a la transferencia de poder al demócrata Joe Biden, ganador de los comicios presidenciales, aunque sigue sin reconocer su derrota.

Por EFE

El presidente saliente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, indicó este lunes que daba luz verde a la transferencia de poder al demócrata Joe Biden.

El presidente saliente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, indicó este lunes que daba luz verde a la transferencia de poder al demócrata Joe Biden.

"Quiero agradecer a Emily Murphy en GSA (la Administración General de Servicios) por su firme dedicación y lealtad a nuestro país. Ha sido acosada, amenazada y objeto de abusos -y no quiero ver que esto le pasa a ella, su familia o a empleados de GSA", tuiteó Trump, e indicó que ha dado instrucciones a su equipo para que hagan lo necesario respecto a los "protocolos iniciales" de la transición. 

 
 
 

