VIDEO: Agente fronterizo vigila a mamá inmigrante mientras la atienden de urgencia en hospital de Miami

South Florida, we need an #immigration lawyer ASAP!

At Aventura Hospital a woman is currently in the ER while ICE is waiting outside her room to take her into detention. Officer refuses to provide a warrant & the hospital is not protecting the patient. Please help! @AiJusticeNow pic.twitter.com/Qp4fN5tmmA

? Anmaar Javed Habib (@ajhabibinator) October 13, 2019