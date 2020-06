[Vanessa Guillén] Todo lo que se sabe hasta ahora del caso de la soldado hispana desaparecida

#Houston, I am asking you to help us #FindVanessa.



Vanessa Guillen is a 20-year-old @USArmy Pfc. who disappeared from #FortHood on April 22, 2020.



If anyone has information please call the @TxDPS at 512-424-5074.



Let’s continue to keep in our thoughts and prayers her family. pic.twitter.com/0ZBHvku49J