5 fotos y frases de miss Canadá que te harán cambiar de opinión si la llamaste “gorda”

Ella ya demostró que su belleza está hecha de algo más: muchas curvas y mucho cerebro.
En los últimos días, la canadiense Siera Bearchell, con apenas 23 años de edad, ha dado mucho de qué hablar no solamente por su curvilínea figura, sino también por su manera de responder con mucha diplomacia a aquellos que la llaman "gorda", pasada de peso o que incluso insinuaron que ella no debía estar en Miss Universo.

La realidad es que hace unas cuantas décadas miss Canadá habría encajado en el estereotipo de "mujer perfecta", que por lo visto en pleno 2017 (y desde hace un par de años) quiere volver a establecerse con mucha fuerza.

Con textos que acompañan sus imágenes de Instagram y con sus propias palabras en las historias que publica en la misma red social, Bearchell ha querido romper el paradigma de que una mujer para ser bella, debe ser delgada.

Ella ya demostró que su belleza está hecha de algo más: muchas curvas y mucho cerebro.

1. ""Se necesita disciplina para tener el cuerpo de una Miss Universo". También requiere disciplina ser aceptado en la Facultad de Derecho. Se necesita disciplina para correr una maratón. Se necesita disciplina para ser fiel a nosotros mismos en un mundo que está constantemente tratando de moldearnos en algo que no somos... Recuerden que la verdadera belleza y la validación empiezan desde adentro".

 

"It takes discipline to have the body of a Miss Universe." It also takes discipline to be accepted into Law School. It takes discipline to run a marathon. It takes discipline to be true to ourselves in a world that is constantly trying to shape us into something we are not. People have asked me if I changed my body to prove a point. No. Our lives are fluid, dynamic and ever-changing. So are our bodies. To be truthful, I restricted my food intake intensely at previous pageants and was miserable, self-conscious and I never felt good enough. No matter how little I ate and how much weight I lost, I constantly compared myself to others and felt like I could still lose more. My mental perception did not match the physical body I saw in the mirror. There were days I would eat a protein bar, workout for hours and struggle to fall asleep because I as so hungry. My body is not naturally lean and that's okay. I am healthy. I am fit. I am confident. I am me. This is who I am right now and I'm okay with it, so you should be too. My fellow ladies, remember that true beauty, and validation start from within. #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse

A photo posted by Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) on


2. "Realmente puedo decir que no estoy compitiendo en Miss universo solo por mí o por mi país. Estoy aquí por las mujeres del mundo. Estoy aquí para ser un modelo a seguir para las mujeres que han luchado por encontrar a alguien a quien mirar. Estoy aquí por todas las mujeres que han cuestionado su autoestima a causa de lo que otros les han dicho o lo que la sociedad les ha dicho. Estoy aquí para animar a las mujeres a amarse por lo que son".


3. "Recientemente me preguntaron, "¿Qué pasó contigo? ¿Por qué has ganado peso? Estás perdiendo puntos". Esta fue una referencia a mi cuerpo, por supuesto. Soy la primera en decir que no soy tan delgada como lo era cuando tenía 16, 20 o incluso el año pasado, pero soy más confiada, capaz, sabia, humilde y apasionada que nunca. Tan pronto como empecé a amar a quien yo era en vez de intentar siempre encajar en lo que yo pensaba que la sociedad quería que fuera, encontré una nueva forma de ver la vida. Este es el lado que estoy tratando de llevar a la competencia @missuniverse. El lado de la vida que es tan raro de encontrar: la autoestima y el amor propio".

 

I was recently asked, "What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points" This was a reference to my body of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, but I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before. As soon as I started to love who I was rather than always trying to fit what I thought society wanted me to be, I gained a whole new side of life. This is the side I am trying to bring to the @missuniverse competition. The side of life that is so rare to find: self-worth and self-love. We always focus on the things we wish we could change rather than loving everything we are. #missuniverse #bodydiversity #IMG

A photo posted by Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) on



4. "¿Cómo se siente ser mucho ... más grande que las otras delegadas?". Me formularon esta pregunta en una rueda de prensa de un miembro de los medios de comunicación. Me quedé casi sin palabras. Pensé: "¿Cómo se siente ser yo misma? ¿Cómo se siente confiar en quién soy ? ¿Cómo se siente cumplir mi sueño de representar a Canadá en la etapa de Miss Universo ? ¿Cómo se siente ser un modelo a seguir para tantas mujeres jóvenes que luchan por encontrar a alguien a quien mirar? ¿Cómo se siente la redefinición de la belleza? "- Mi respuesta - Se siente muy bien".


5. "Tengo la visión de redefinir la belleza. Tengo una visión en la que las mujeres de todo el mundo reconocerán que la verdadera belleza, la validación y la autoestima comienzan desde dentro. Tengo una visión que, independientemente de nuestra edad, género, raza, antecedentes y opiniones personales, vamos a apoyarnos y a alentarnos a estar cómodos en nuestra propia piel".


6. "Soy segura de mí misma y eso es lo que me hace hermosa. Cuando me llamas perezosa, gorda y mediocre, ¿qué estás diciendo a las mujeres del mundo? Miss Universo es una organización construida sobre la base de la inclusión y la diversidad. Ya no es el "concurso de belleza" que solía ser. La misión de Miss Universo es proporcionar las herramientas para que las mujeres alcancen lo mejor de sí mismas y usar esas habilidades para servir a los demás. Eso es exactamente lo que estoy haciendo y no voy a ser derribada por la negatividad superficial. De hecho, la negatividad sólo alimenta mi fuego para seguir trabajando en una plataforma que tan evidentemente necesita progresar. Este viaje acaba de empezar".

 

I am secure and that's what makes me beautiful. When you call me lazy, fat, and mediocre, what are you saying to the women of the world? Miss Universe is an organization built on the foundation of inclusion and diversity. It is no longer the "beauty pageant" it used to be. The mission of Miss Universe is to provide the tools for women to reach their personal best and use those skills to serve others. That's exactly what I am doing and I will not be brought down by shallow negativity. In fact, the negativity only fuels my fire to keep working on a platform that so evidently needs to be progressed. This journey has just begun. ❤ #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse @missuniverse #bodydiversity #beautybeyondsize

A photo posted by Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) on


Así como ella, muchas mujeres famosas se empeñan en hacer un llamado, sobre todo a las jóvenes, a amarse tal como son. Entre ellas Iskra Lawrence y Ashley Graham.



 

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

