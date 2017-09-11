5 fotos y frases de miss Canadá que te harán cambiar de opinión si la llamaste “gorda”

"It takes discipline to have the body of a Miss Universe." It also takes discipline to be accepted into Law School. It takes discipline to run a marathon. It takes discipline to be true to ourselves in a world that is constantly trying to shape us into something we are not. People have asked me if I changed my body to prove a point. No. Our lives are fluid, dynamic and ever-changing. So are our bodies. To be truthful, I restricted my food intake intensely at previous pageants and was miserable, self-conscious and I never felt good enough. No matter how little I ate and how much weight I lost, I constantly compared myself to others and felt like I could still lose more. My mental perception did not match the physical body I saw in the mirror. There were days I would eat a protein bar, workout for hours and struggle to fall asleep because I as so hungry. My body is not naturally lean and that's okay. I am healthy. I am fit. I am confident. I am me. This is who I am right now and I'm okay with it, so you should be too. My fellow ladies, remember that true beauty, and validation start from within. #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse
I can truly say I am not competing here at @missuniverse just for myself or my country. I am here for the women of the world. I am here to be a role model for women who have struggled to find someone to look up to. I am here for all women who have ever questioned their self-worth because of what others have said to them or what society has told them to be. I am here to encourage women to love themselves for who they are. ❤ #missuniverse #confidentlybeautiful
I was recently asked, "What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points" This was a reference to my body of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, but I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before. As soon as I started to love who I was rather than always trying to fit what I thought society wanted me to be, I gained a whole new side of life. This is the side I am trying to bring to the @missuniverse competition. The side of life that is so rare to find: self-worth and self-love. We always focus on the things we wish we could change rather than loving everything we are. #missuniverse #bodydiversity #IMG
"How does it feel to be so much.. larger than the other delegates?"• I was just asked this question in a press junket by a member of the media. I was left almost speechless. I thought, "How does it feel to be myself? How does it feel to be confident in who I am? How does it feel to fulfill my dream of representing Canada on the Miss Universe stage? How does it feel to be a role model for so many young women who struggle to find someone to look up to? How does it feel to redefine beauty?"- My answer- It feels great. #confidentlybeautiful #beautybeyondsize #bodydiversity #missuniverse #misscanada @missuniverse
I have a vision to redefine beauty. I have a vision in which women around the world will recognize that true beauty, validation and self-worth start from within. I have a vision that regardless of our age, gender, race, background and personal views, we will support and encourage one another to be comfortable in our own skin. #confidentlybeautiful • If you are awake, LIVESTREAM the @missuniverse Preliminary Competition starting at 6am ET (5am SK ) #missuniverse
I am secure and that's what makes me beautiful. When you call me lazy, fat, and mediocre, what are you saying to the women of the world? Miss Universe is an organization built on the foundation of inclusion and diversity. It is no longer the "beauty pageant" it used to be. The mission of Miss Universe is to provide the tools for women to reach their personal best and use those skills to serve others. That's exactly what I am doing and I will not be brought down by shallow negativity. In fact, the negativity only fuels my fire to keep working on a platform that so evidently needs to be progressed. This journey has just begun. ❤ #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse @missuniverse #bodydiversity #beautybeyondsize
✌️Colorado you rock! Loved meeting so many of you today @aerie ☺️ and the team @aerie_2874 love ya all✨ today was such a reminder of how incredible #AerieReal is and hearing many of your stories about how the campaign has positively impacted your lives means the world to me and every single person that makes Aerie Real possible wearing all @aerie styled by my homie @erincrittling #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful
