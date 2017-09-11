5 fotos y frases de miss Canadá que te harán cambiar de opinión si la llamaste “gorda”

I can truly say I am not competing here at @missuniverse just for myself or my country. I am here for the women of the world. I am here to be a role model for women who have struggled to find someone to look up to. I am here for all women who have ever questioned their self-worth because of what others have said to them or what society has told them to be. I am here to encourage women to love themselves for who they are. ❤ #missuniverse #confidentlybeautiful A photo posted by Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:22am PST

✌️Colorado you rock! Loved meeting so many of you today @aerie ☺️ and the team @aerie_2874 love ya all✨ today was such a reminder of how incredible #AerieReal is and hearing many of your stories about how the campaign has positively impacted your lives means the world to me and every single person that makes Aerie Real possible wearing all @aerie styled by my homie @erincrittling #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful A photo posted by i s k r a (@iskra) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

En los últimos días, la canadiense Siera Bearchell, con apenas 23 años de edad, ha dado mucho de qué hablar no solamente por su curvilínea figura, sino también por su manera de responder con mucha diplomacia a aquellos que la llaman "gorda", pasada de peso o que incluso insinuaron que ella no debía estar en Miss Universo.La realidad es que hace unas cuantas décadas miss Canadá habría encajado en el estereotipo de "mujer perfecta", que por lo visto en pleno 2017 (y desde hace un par de años) quiere volver a establecerse con mucha fuerza.Con textos que acompañan sus imágenes de Instagram y con sus propias palabras en las historias que publica en la misma red social, Bearchell ha querido romper el paradigma de que una mujer para ser bella, debe ser delgada.Ella ya demostró que su belleza está hecha de algo más: muchas curvas y mucho cerebro.1. ""Se necesita disciplina para tener el cuerpo de una Miss Universo". También requiere disciplina ser aceptado en la Facultad de Derecho. Se necesita disciplina para correr una maratón. Se necesita disciplina para ser fiel a nosotros mismos en un mundo que está constantemente tratando de moldearnos en algo que no somos... Recuerden que la verdadera belleza y la validación empiezan desde adentro".2. "Realmente puedo decir que no estoy compitiendo en Miss universo solo por mí o por mi país. Estoy aquí por las mujeres del mundo. Estoy aquí para ser un modelo a seguir para las mujeres que han luchado por encontrar a alguien a quien mirar. Estoy aquí por todas las mujeres que han cuestionado su autoestima a causa de lo que otros les han dicho o lo que la sociedad les ha dicho. Estoy aquí para animar a las mujeres a amarse por lo que son".3. "Recientemente me preguntaron, "¿Qué pasó contigo? ¿Por qué has ganado peso? Estás perdiendo puntos". Esta fue una referencia a mi cuerpo, por supuesto. Soy la primera en decir que no soy tan delgada como lo era cuando tenía 16, 20 o incluso el año pasado, pero soy más confiada, capaz, sabia, humilde y apasionada que nunca. Tan pronto como empecé a amar a quien yo era en vez de intentar siempre encajar en lo que yo pensaba que la sociedad quería que fuera, encontré una nueva forma de ver la vida. Este es el lado que estoy tratando de llevar a la competencia @missuniverse. El lado de la vida que es tan raro de encontrar: la autoestima y el amor propio".4. "¿Cómo se siente ser mucho ... más grande que las otras delegadas?". Me formularon esta pregunta en una rueda de prensa de un miembro de los medios de comunicación. Me quedé casi sin palabras. Pensé: "¿Cómo se siente ser yo misma? ¿Cómo se siente confiar en quién soy ? ¿Cómo se siente cumplir mi sueño de representar a Canadá en la etapa de Miss Universo ? ¿Cómo se siente ser un modelo a seguir para tantas mujeres jóvenes que luchan por encontrar a alguien a quien mirar? ¿Cómo se siente la redefinición de la belleza? "- Mi respuesta - Se siente muy bien".5. "Tengo la visión de redefinir la belleza. Tengo una visión en la que las mujeres de todo el mundo reconocerán que la verdadera belleza, la validación y la autoestima comienzan desde dentro. Tengo una visión que, independientemente de nuestra edad, género, raza, antecedentes y opiniones personales, vamos a apoyarnos y a alentarnos a estar cómodos en nuestra propia piel".6. "Soy segura de mí misma y eso es lo que me hace hermosa. Cuando me llamas perezosa, gorda y mediocre, ¿qué estás diciendo a las mujeres del mundo? Miss Universo es una organización construida sobre la base de la inclusión y la diversidad. Ya no es el "concurso de belleza" que solía ser. La misión de Miss Universo es proporcionar las herramientas para que las mujeres alcancen lo mejor de sí mismas y usar esas habilidades para servir a los demás. Eso es exactamente lo que estoy haciendo y no voy a ser derribada por la negatividad superficial. De hecho, la negatividad sólo alimenta mi fuego para seguir trabajando en una plataforma que tan evidentemente necesita progresar. Este viaje acaba de empezar".Así como ella, muchas mujeres famosas se empeñan en hacer un llamado, sobre todo a las jóvenes, a amarse tal como son. Entre ellas Iskra Lawrence y Ashley Graham.