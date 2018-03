Connie Andrade, la modelo “curvy” de El Salvador [+FOTOS]

On that Billion Dollar grind "If it was easy, everyone would do it..." is what I tell myself as my body challenges my mind to give up! cc: @mauricetalton #pushthrough #curvyfit #fitchicks #healthiswealth #training #grinding #getyourmindright #bodyright #Nike #AllBlackEverything #Squats

A post shared by Connie Andrade (@conniexandrade) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:11am PST