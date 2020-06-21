Donald J. Trump President of United States of America Dear Mr. Trump:

Back in February 2019 I wrote you a letter to warn you of the possible threat to our democracy, by our recently elected populist president.

Unfortunately, what I predicted is now a reality. Our president is openly against the separation of power between three branches of government, as we all witnessed this past February when he militarized our Congress. Since then, he has violated any kind of human rights and established military blockades in several cities, with army and police behind his back, ignoring our Congress, Supreme Court and General Attorney.

You should also be aware of our president’s allegiance with the MS, and other gangs, evidently following presidential orders under a dark agreement. Also to worry, is another creepy allegiance with drug cartels, possibly giving their northbound operations a safe haven in our nation.

To make matters worse, our president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been disastrous. A complete lack of cooperation with medical experts; a sad division with the private sector; physical absence from ground zero; childish behavior; unilateral, improvised, useless and expensive decisions and decrees, and a total absence of transparency.

All this is happening under the blind eye of Ronald Douglas Johnson, your current ambassador, always smiling next to our president, never raising a flag against clear violations of our democracy and human rights: founding principles of your nation, and under constant threat in ours. We sincerely hope there is no obscure agreement with your Embassy as well.

Please be aware that if El Salvador falls into the populist trap, following the Venezuelan and Nicaraguan disasters, no wall will be able to stop the Salvadorian exodus into your nation. I strongly suggest your government takes immediate definite actions in order to prevent this flow, and help us safeguard our democracy, starting with the nomination of a stronger ambassador, or the return of Jean Elizabeth Manes, your former representative in our country.

Do not forget the China threat. Don’t be fooled by our president’s profile picture on Twitter, with your flag in the background. Once his dictatorship in the making falls into place, an agreement to sell our nation to Xi Jinping could threaten your national security.

We also need a strong ambassador for the sake of transparency. Never in our history, have we had a president with so many billions of debt under his belt. Mauricio Funes, former president under political asylum in Nicaragua, is accused of a $350 million embezzlement. Antonio Saca, another former president, is in prison for another $350 million default. Nayib Bukele has access to $3,000 million, with no expense justification whatsoever, all under your current ambassador’s nose.

Yes, we are on the brink of disaster, but with your help, we can save democracy and turn the tide. Improve education and health care, restart our economy and generate opportunities for all.

Too much Salvadorian blood has fallen for the sake of democracy. We do not need populist presidents and weak ambassadors; we do not need corruption and hate; what we need is transparency hard work, and to remain faithful to our founding principles: GOD, UNION and LIBERTY, waving in our nation’s flag.

Please help us Make El Salvador Great Again.

Yours truly,

Jose Afane MD.