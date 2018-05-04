Kiosko LPG

Más de Revistas

Revistas  / ella

Esta influencer muestra lo increíblemente divertido que puede ser la vida de una madre moderna

Con tanta invasión de amor materno y a unos cuantos días del Día de la Madre, te compartimos estas hermosas fotos de la influencer Kate Weilz, que desbordan amor y ternura en Instagram. ¡Estas son algunas de las maravillas de ser madre!
Enlace copiado
Esta influencer muestra lo increíblemente divertido que puede ser la vida de una madre moderna

Esta influencer muestra lo increíblemente divertido que puede ser la vida de una madre moderna

Enlace copiado

Kate Weilz es una influencer que aprovecha su experiencia de ser madre para darla a conocer a sus seguidores a través de adorables fotos. Ella será tu inspiración para capturar increíbles momentos junto a tus hijos y, sobre todo, disfrutarlos a su lado.

Una de las experiencias más bonitas y divertidas, si tienes una hija, es que pueden combinar sus outfits. ¡Nada más dulce que una “minitú”!

¡Pueden combinar desde vestuario y zapatos hasta peinados!

¿Qué pasa si tienes un niño? ¡Puedes hacer lo mismo! Solo tienes que saber elegir los elementos adecuados.

Nada se compara a esos momentos especiales con tu pequeña.

¡Siempre hay tiempo de consentirse!

… ¡y divertirse!

También un tiempo solo de chicos…

Claro, no hacen falta los momentos de cansancio.

Y sientes que no puedes tener un tiempo para ti.

Todo se recompensa con verlos felices

Y guardar esos momentos en familia en lo más profundo de tu corazón.

Fotos de: https://www.instagram.com/kweilz/

Tags:

  • Madre
  • Día de la madre
  • Maternidad

Lee también

Comentarios