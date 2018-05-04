Esta influencer muestra lo increíblemente divertido que puede ser la vida de una madre moderna

Kate Weilz es una influencer que aprovecha su experiencia de ser madre para darla a conocer a sus seguidores a través de adorables fotos. Ella será tu inspiración para capturar increíbles momentos junto a tus hijos y, sobre todo, disfrutarlos a su lado.
Una de las experiencias más bonitas y divertidas, si tienes una hija, es que pueden combinar sus outfits. ¡Nada más dulce que una “minitú”!
Scarly is playing coy, my 'mom bun' looks like it's going to jump off my head and eat my cell phone and I'm getting mad tennis vibes looking at these dresses (and me playing tennis = hilarious). But we're back with some weekly #twinning and my post-partum bump is comfy in the denim dress so: ��������
¡Pueden combinar desde vestuario y zapatos hasta peinados!
Just making some top secret calls to book a flight out of this freezing cold weather so we can eat our friend, (on the left there) in peace and warmth on a beach. Gotta get #creative with these kids during winter ����♀️������ Thanks for the sweet leggings @flexilexi_fitness (get it? sweet? �� yes I laugh at my own jokes.) Go to www.kweilz.com for the other pics that we took! Link in profile #mommyandson #matching #twinning #pineapple #twinningiswinning #momlife #flexilexi
¿Qué pasa si tienes un niño? ¡Puedes hacer lo mismo! Solo tienes que saber elegir los elementos adecuados.
True to form - we do diddly-squat on Sundays. ������������ // Matching loungewear from @poshpeanut , cause we know you like it when the doll matches too �� Taking a split sec to share again that artistic inspo for our series came from two of the best mommas around: @thedigigirls and @thislittlelovesong who started the hashtag #growingupgirls with their daughters �� // #triplet #mommyandme #minime #hairgame #hair #hairstyles #hairrollers #twinning #twinningiswinning #weekendvibes
Nada se compara a esos momentos especiales con tu pequeña.
¡Siempre hay tiempo de consentirse!
Me: ‘So any big plans today?’ Scarlet: ‘Just life Mom’. Me: (to the camera ��) . . #kidsbabylove #theweekoninstagram #thingsilove #womenwhodo #lovely_squares #bestiesforlife #visualcollective #beautyinsimplicity #shootandshare #uniteinmotherhood #igmotherhood #coolcats #nothingisordinary #momblogger #mommyandme #twinning #sundayvibes
… ¡y divertirse!
También un tiempo solo de chicos…
Dear @Instagram, I only have the courage to post this because I noticed your weekend hashtag project was #whpdayoff and I laughed (really hard) at myself. I have to tell you - I was soooooooo cute back in the day (sans kids) when I worked two jobs while attending university and thought I was terribly 'busy', (seriously it was the cutest). But only now - three kids in - do I truly understand the meaning of the word. I'm submitting this shot because I didn't have to set up a tripod, organize the camera timer button and then sprint back like a cheetah into the frame - my hubby helped us capture it. So Saturdays really are in a way less nutso than say a Thursday or Friday, hence a bit more of a 'day-off'. So there you have it - our real life shot of my sudo 'day-off' and also, the baby strapped to my back says '��������' Your overworked, underpaid and non-complaining friend, kweilz Ps - if you zoom into the vein on my neck it isn't quite as large as usual ����
Claro, no hacen falta los momentos de cansancio.
Monday Motto: “Amid the ‘noise’, stay Zen AF” “Cool cool - I’ll try ok Kate?” said her crusty inner voice as she rolled her blood shot eyes����������♀️������ Leggings from our one of our fave’s @flexilexi_fitness Swipe to see the pic inspo for our shot found on the left leg. #calm #zen #motherhood #threekids #nocalm #nozen #flexlexifitness #flexilexi #flexilexigirls #leggings #yogaleggings #yoga #leggingsarepants #yogainspiration #yyc #yycliving #igmotherhood #pixel_kids #nothingisordinary #momentsofmine #chill #nochill #chillout #parenthood #mondaymotto #marriedwithkids #honestmotherhood #motherhoodrising #littleandbrave
Y sientes que no puedes tener un tiempo para ti.
Are those chopsticks or are you just happy sashimi ? ������ I know Nate is my soymate - he puts up with my requests for forced perspective pics - he’s extra rice like that (wow, I’m seriously on a roll ��) Hands up for sushi night ���� // #sushi #sushinight #sashimi #salmon #shrimp #forcedperspective #family #familyfirst #familyovereverything
Todo se recompensa con verlos felices
Y guardar esos momentos en familia en lo más profundo de tu corazón.
