Kiosko LPG

Lo más visto

Más de Revistas

Revistas

Este fan de “Sex in the City” está arrasando en las redes… ¡Su fanatismo te sorprenderá!

Conocido como Carrie Dragshaw, este fanático de una de las series más famosas por combinar sexo y moda, ha imitado los looks más inolvidables de su amada protagonista, Carrie Bradshaw. ¡No podrás creer la similitud!
Enlace copiado
Enlace copiado
“Sex in the City”, una de las series que marcó la juventud de más de una chica a finales de los noventa, sigue causando furor en sus fans, aunque su último episodio se difundió hace más de una década.

Sin embargo, el icónico estilismo de Carrie Bradshaw ha quedado en la mente de sus fans. Es por eso que Dan Clay, mejor conocido como Carrie Dragshaw en las redes sociales, ha imitado diversos atuendos de su amada Carrie y ha dejado sin palabras hasta a la propia Sarah Jessica Parker.

Estas son algunas de sus imitaciones:


 

Was love dead? As I thought back on another broken heart, another painful setback, missed connection, defeat for love--I couldn’t help but wonder: In today’s fast-paced world, does love stand a chance? Or is it just another victim of the changing times, as outdated as bell bottoms and record stores? Some say love is a flower. My garden had been trampled on. But for a flower, a storm isn’t the end. A storm is food. A seed needs more than sunshine to grow. It needs dirt, and rain, and sometimes even darkness. And you plant a garden believing tomorrow will be bright—but you don’t stop there. You water it, and care for it, and do what it takes to help the seeds push through the dirt to see the sun. I wasn’t ready to give up on love. Because maybe the secret to finding love is to just keep loving. Even when you’re told that love is not enough, you just keep loving. And maybe it’s less about finding love and more about growing it. It takes work, and dirt, but one day you blossom and color the world with love. ⛈❤️ #carriedragshaw

Una foto publicada por Dan Clay (@dan_clay) el


 

In a city as big as New York, we have more than one of everything. Two baseball teams. Two ballet companies. And three newspapers--each with different readers. Journal readers go to conferences, Times readers go to benefits, and Post readers go to bed with you. And they all wanted to go to Augustine. At the corner of "See" and "Be Seen," Augustine was the Manhattan restaurant of the moment, and since Samantha was running PR for their soft opening we had a hard-to-get table for four. And we had something to celebrate: that magical moment in girl friends' lives when you're all single at the same time. But as I made my way to our overdressed and undersexed table, I couldn't help but wonder: were we like that hot reservation that everyone wanted but no one could get? Or were we that old has-been restaurant that everyone forgot? Extra! Extra! Four single women! Were we hot off the presses or yesterday's news? Whatever we were, we'd be it together. #carriedragshaw

Una foto publicada por Dan Clay (@dan_clay) el



 

After heading West for a week of work, I was home. To quote another blonde wanderer, L.A. is too hot—too sunny, too sandy, too supermodelly. San Francisco is too cold—all tech, no talk. And I don’t trust a city where you can’t tell the difference between a billionaire, hipster, or homeless person. All hoodie, no Fendi. All flannel, no Chanel. For this Goldilocks, New York is just right. I couldn’t help but wonder: If my roots are so far away, why do I blossom in New York? I guess not all flowers grow in the sun. Some need the shade of skyscrapers, the ballet of crowded sidewalks, dollar slices in Dior, bodega cats and Birkin bags, MoMA with Monet, sunsets with Lady Liberty, the pleasure of 5th Avenue and the pain of Penn Station and most of all: the people-watching—because we might not have much nature, but we’re overflowing with life. So L.A. can keep its sun and San Francisco can have its screens, because I need magic, and I only bloom in New York. #CarrieDragshaw

Una foto publicada por Dan Clay (@dan_clay) el


 

It can be hard out there for a single girl, but there are a few words that provide instant comfort: “Vogue September Issue,” “2-for-1 Cosmopolitans,” “Manolo Blahnik Sample Sale,” and “Perfect First Date Follow-Up.” PFDFU. It's flirty and funny. Easy, breezy, and cool. He's clearly into it and you're like a pair of purple control top pantyhose: fun and holding it all together. It takes you right back to that perfect first date, when the conversation flowed effortlessly, the spark lit instantly, and the first kiss felt like fate. As you flirt on the phone, you float on a cloud that seems to sparkle from the inside, and for a moment you forget your baggage, you forget your past, you forget how many times you’ve felt this feeling before but it failed to last...and you smile. I couldn't help but wonder: Maybe love is like a mobile phone. When you have a good connection, you’ve just got to keep talking and hope for the best. #CarrieDragshaw

Una foto publicada por Dan Clay (@dan_clay) el


Ingenioso, ¿no te parece?

Tags:

  • carrie bradshaw
  • sex in the city
  • moda
  • viral

Lee también

Comentarios

Newsletter