Este fan de “Sex in the City” está arrasando en las redes… ¡Su fanatismo te sorprenderá!

Can you ever really move on from an ex? That night, as I took off my soaking wet $400 shoes, I couldn't stop thinking about the stains and damage of our failed love lives. I wondered, Were ex-boyfriends like the puddles of bad break-ups? Just when you think the storm is over, they splash on your new Manolos? After another messy night with Big, maybe I had to do a better job of keeping myself dry. After all, only children jump in puddles. Adults buy umbrellas. And maybe, just maybe, if you skip around enough puddles, there's a great big rainbow waiting on the other side. #CarrieDragshaw
Was love dead? As I thought back on another broken heart, another painful setback, missed connection, defeat for love--I couldn’t help but wonder: In today’s fast-paced world, does love stand a chance? Or is it just another victim of the changing times, as outdated as bell bottoms and record stores? Some say love is a flower. My garden had been trampled on. But for a flower, a storm isn’t the end. A storm is food. A seed needs more than sunshine to grow. It needs dirt, and rain, and sometimes even darkness. And you plant a garden believing tomorrow will be bright—but you don’t stop there. You water it, and care for it, and do what it takes to help the seeds push through the dirt to see the sun. I wasn’t ready to give up on love. Because maybe the secret to finding love is to just keep loving. Even when you’re told that love is not enough, you just keep loving. And maybe it’s less about finding love and more about growing it. It takes work, and dirt, but one day you blossom and color the world with love. ⛈❤️ #carriedragshaw
In a city as big as New York, we have more than one of everything. Two baseball teams. Two ballet companies. And three newspapers--each with different readers. Journal readers go to conferences, Times readers go to benefits, and Post readers go to bed with you. And they all wanted to go to Augustine. At the corner of "See" and "Be Seen," Augustine was the Manhattan restaurant of the moment, and since Samantha was running PR for their soft opening we had a hard-to-get table for four. And we had something to celebrate: that magical moment in girl friends' lives when you're all single at the same time. But as I made my way to our overdressed and undersexed table, I couldn't help but wonder: were we like that hot reservation that everyone wanted but no one could get? Or were we that old has-been restaurant that everyone forgot? Extra! Extra! Four single women! Were we hot off the presses or yesterday's news? Whatever we were, we'd be it together. #carriedragshaw
In old westerns, the cowboy always saves the damsel in distress. But what if the cowboy is the reason she’s distressed in the first place? Who will save the damsel when her hero is her downfall? As I was face-to-face with yet another failure on the wild frontier of love, I couldn’t help but wonder: Maybe this was the story of the damsel who learned to save herself. After all, this is not the Old West—this is New York. And there’s plenty of giddy up left in my honky tonk. Maybe some girls aren’t meant to ride into the sunset. Maybe they're meant to grab their other damsels and dance under the moonlight. #CarrieDragshaw
After heading West for a week of work, I was home. To quote another blonde wanderer, L.A. is too hot—too sunny, too sandy, too supermodelly. San Francisco is too cold—all tech, no talk. And I don’t trust a city where you can’t tell the difference between a billionaire, hipster, or homeless person. All hoodie, no Fendi. All flannel, no Chanel. For this Goldilocks, New York is just right. I couldn’t help but wonder: If my roots are so far away, why do I blossom in New York? I guess not all flowers grow in the sun. Some need the shade of skyscrapers, the ballet of crowded sidewalks, dollar slices in Dior, bodega cats and Birkin bags, MoMA with Monet, sunsets with Lady Liberty, the pleasure of 5th Avenue and the pain of Penn Station and most of all: the people-watching—because we might not have much nature, but we’re overflowing with life. So L.A. can keep its sun and San Francisco can have its screens, because I need magic, and I only bloom in New York. #CarrieDragshaw
It can be hard out there for a single girl, but there are a few words that provide instant comfort: “Vogue September Issue,” “2-for-1 Cosmopolitans,” “Manolo Blahnik Sample Sale,” and “Perfect First Date Follow-Up.” PFDFU. It's flirty and funny. Easy, breezy, and cool. He's clearly into it and you're like a pair of purple control top pantyhose: fun and holding it all together. It takes you right back to that perfect first date, when the conversation flowed effortlessly, the spark lit instantly, and the first kiss felt like fate. As you flirt on the phone, you float on a cloud that seems to sparkle from the inside, and for a moment you forget your baggage, you forget your past, you forget how many times you’ve felt this feeling before but it failed to last...and you smile. I couldn't help but wonder: Maybe love is like a mobile phone. When you have a good connection, you’ve just got to keep talking and hope for the best. #CarrieDragshaw
