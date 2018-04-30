Kiosko LPG

¡Expectativa vs. realidad! Estas mamás compartieron sus fotos después de haber dado a luz y las compararon con las de Kate Middleton

Para todas fue sorprendente ver a Kate Middleton lucir tan radiante y en tacones a solo 7 horas de haber dado a luz. Algunas madres no pudieron evitar su asombro y quisieron mostrar su honesta realidad posterior al parto. Después de todo, hay que verle el lado bueno a las cosas.  
Hace una semana nació el príncipe Louis Arthur Charles, el nuevo integrante de la familia real británica. Sin embargo, quien robó todas las miradas fue su madre, Kate Middleton, que lució radiante a solo 7 horas de haber dado a luz. Ante esta sorpresa, otras madres quisieron compartir su verdadera realidad de cómo lucieron después de la labor de parto y… ¡observa  las diferencias! 

 

Expectation vs Reality ��������

Una publicación compartida de ruthannieparnell (@ruthannieparnell) el

 

 

