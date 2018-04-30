¡Expectativa vs. realidad! Estas mamás compartieron sus fotos después de haber dado a luz y las compararon con las de Kate Middleton

Hace una semana nació el príncipe Louis Arthur Charles, el nuevo integrante de la familia real británica. Sin embargo, quien robó todas las miradas fue su madre, Kate Middleton, que lució radiante a solo 7 horas de haber dado a luz. Ante esta sorpresa, otras madres quisieron compartir su verdadera realidad de cómo lucieron después de la labor de parto y… ¡observa las diferencias!
Here you go @janegarvey1 and @BBCWomansHour here’s my hilarious comparison! I looked bloated and dreadful after 3 days of induced labour ending with an emergency C-section! pic.twitter.com/XXs0bQH5PO— Sophie Killingley (@PrettySophieK) 24 de abril de 2018
When Kate steals your style and looks equally as flawless post birth ����@BBCWomansHour pic.twitter.com/qwUimApZik— rebekahbaker (@rebekahbabbage) 25 de abril de 2018
Here you go @janegarvey1 - me and Kate 7 hours post-natal.... I'm the one on the right, in case you're wondering.... @BBCWomansHour pic.twitter.com/6yf3H5a2T1— Nina Warhurst (@NinaWarhurst) 24 de abril de 2018
Kate Middleton.... and me after birth of third child ������ .... seriously though, she looked beaituful and I feel bad people making negative comments about how unreal is for her to have left in heels and a dress. Lets be honest though, we all know that under that lovely outfit is a nursing bra with pads to keep her from leaking through her clothes along with a flabby after birth belly tucked into some mesh underwear you also have the worlds largest pad thats covered in some witch hazel pads and ointment.... if your lucky you get a maxi pad that is also an Icepack to shove in your mesh undies as well. Its sort of like judging a book by its cover..... just like we are all the same on the inside... post birth moms are the same under whatever outfit you walk out in. #katemiddleton #royalbaby #thirdbaby #hospitalafterbirthpic #iwantabeautyteam #imstillhot #ijusthadababy #myshoesdidntmatch #meshunderwear #icepackpad #hemroidcream #duchesskatevswheelchairmom
Comentarios