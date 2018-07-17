¡Sorprende! Mara Martin, la modelo que desfiló en traje de baño amamantando a su bebé

Las mujeres que forman parte de la industria del modelaje están rompiendo los estereotipos que se tienen respecto a la figura femenina y los tabúes que se manejan sobre la maternidad, ejemplo claro de de ello son Chrissy Teigen o Candice Swanepoel, modelos que al convertirse en madres han defendido su derecho a la lactancia materna en público. Y aunque este sigue siendo un tema que genera polémica, la modelo Mara Martin también ha puesto su granito de arena a la causa, participando en un concurso de Sports Illustrated Swimsuit y caminando en la pasarela amamantado a su bebé de cinco meses.
La modelo desfiló luciendo un traje de baño de un solo hombro y no dejó de mostrar su amplia sonrisa mientras recorría la pasarela con su hija en brazos. El video que Sports Illustrated Swimsuit publicó en su cuenta de Instagram ha recibido muchos comentarios de apoyo para la modelo y para la revista, por permitir que Martin se presentara ante el público en un momento tan íntimo.
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle ����♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there... I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
Aunque también hubo muchos que criticaron a la modelo, su acción de recorrer la pasarela amamantando a su hija la hace sumarse a la lista de celebridades que están luchando por normalizar algo tan natural como es la lactancia materna.
