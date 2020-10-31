A sus 51 años, mujer dará a luz a su propio nieto

La mujer embarazada le ‘prestó el vientre’ a su hija, quien tiene problemas de fertilidad.
La mujer embarazada le ‘prestó el vientre’ a su hija, quien tiene problemas de fertilidad.
Breanna Lockwood, una estadounidense de 29 años, ha emprendido un largo camino junto con su esposo para poder quedar embarazada.
Lleva varios años buscando métodos para lidiar con su infertilidad, pero en el proceso ha tenido que sobrellevar dos abortos espontáneos, cuatro transferencias embrionarias y un embarazo ectópico.
Ante la difícil situación, Julie Loving, su madre, de 51 años, decidió prestar su vientre para que su hija pudiera convertirse en mamá.
En dos semanas dará a luz.
“Ella es mi mejor amiga y ahora está embarazada de su propio nieto, mi bebé”, escribió Lockwood en una publicación de Instagram.
La joven ha documentado toda la ‘travesía’ de su fertilidad en redes sociales. El pasado mes de mayo anunció que su mamá tenía 12 semanas de embarazo.
“Mi madre es corredora de maratones y triatleta. Parece que fuera mi hermana. Está en buena forma y tiene mejor salud que cuando me dio a luz a los 20 años”, decía el ‘post’ de Instagram.
�������� ���������������� ���� �������� ���� ���������� ����������! Pregnant with her grandchild in the first picture! Pregnant with ME in the second! Looking at those two pictures really blew my mind a little bit? What a crazy amazing thing... Still waiting for this baby girl! She’s nice and comfortable in there for now!
Además, Lockwood comentó que, cuando inició el proceso, los especialistas le decían que la edad máxima para una madre sustituta gestacional era de 45 años. Sin embargo, Loving pasó todas las pruebas médicas necesarias y, en febrero, le transfirieron el embrión.
“Nuestro ADN reproductivo fue fertilizado y congelado mediante fertilización in vitro, mientras mi madre superaba con facilidad cada prueba médica que le realizaron”, se leía en otra publicación de su cuenta.
El doctor Brian Kaplan, del Centro de Fertilidad de Illinois (Estados Unidos), es quien se ha hecho cargo del caso.
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s ���������������� ������ ���������� ���������� ���� �� ���������������������� ��������������! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol... I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity ... I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ ��: @oatsandhoneyphotography
“Normalmente una portadora gestacional debe tener menos de 40 años, pero en la medicina hay que mirar cada caso de manera personalizada”, dijo el médico al programa ‘Today’ de la cadena ‘NBC’.
Kaplan también señaló que la historia de esta madre y su hija es un caso excepcional.
Dijo que él y su equipo se aseguraron de que Loving estuviera en la mejor condición física y, además, que entendiera los riesgos del proceso.
“Los médicos que la vieron estuvieron de acuerdo en que esto es único. No es algo que haríamos con regularidad o que aconsejaríamos a las personas que hicieran”.
La mamá de Lockwood ya tiene 38 semanas de gestación y se espera que en noviembre 12 la familia reciba a su nuevo integrante.
“Estoy muy agradecida y feliz de todo el proceso con este embarazo. Estamos cruzando los dedos para que sea un parto fácil, mi mamá se siente bien y está lista”, se lee en la última publicación de Lockwood.
Mensaje de response para boletines
Comentarios