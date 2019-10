¿Es verdad que es bueno tomar agua con pepino a diario? Te lo contamos

Cucumber Water will transport you to an upscale day spa on the first sip! The sight of sliced cucumbers ��, lemon ��, limes, and mint sprigs bobbing among the ice cubes is almost all it takes to relax and refresh. But wait until you taste it! �� For full recipe, visit my bio @spendpennies and follow the link. https://www.spendwithpennies.com/cucumber-water/ #spendwithpennies #feedfeed #f52grams #huffposttaste #eeeeeats #beautifulcuisines #thekitchn #foodandwine #forkyeah #onthetable #gloobyfood #eater #lifeandthyme #food52 #eat #heresmyfood #foodgawker #dailyfoodfeed #eattheworld #eatfamous #tastingtable #foodbeast #delicious #refreshing #spaday #cucumberwater #summervibes

A post shared by Holly Nilsson SpendWithPennies (@spendpennies) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:05pm PDT