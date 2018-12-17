Amante de familia, comida y música: así es Catriona Gray, la nueva Miss Universo (FOTOS)

Hace aproximadamente seis años Catriona Gray comenzó a compartir fotos en su cuenta de Instagram. En esos tiempos en que los "likes" llegaban en menor cantidad mostraba rasgos de su personalidad poco conocidos en la actualidad.
Catriona Gray es una Miss Universo que en su cuenta de Instagram le gusta compartir fotos de sus padres, alguna delicia que come, su gusto por la música y el dibujo, viajes alrededor del mundo e invitaciones a combatir la pobreza.
En el evento principal de Miss Universo realizado ayer, Gray respaldó su candidatura mostrando su compromiso social y ganas de trabajar con los más pobres, en referencia a las barriadas en Manila.
"Hay muchos niños que no tienen acceso a una educación de calidad", señaló la modelo nacida en Australia de padre escocés y madre filipina, quien además colabora en una organización para concienciar a las personas sobre los peligros del Sida.
"Extender la concienciación sobre este asunto y animar a la gente a que realicen una simple prueba para conocer si están infectados es definitivamente uno de mis proyectos", contó.
Aventurera, espontánea y amante de la música, esta mujer de 24 años logró el póquer de coronas para Filipinas tras los éxitos de Pia Wurtzbach (Miss Universo 2015), Gloria Diaz (Miss Universo 1973) y Margarita Roxas (Miss Universo 1969).
"La música tiene una habilidad maravillosa para conectar gente a través de lenguajes y culturas. Es un instrumento que me encantaría utilizar durante Miss Universo", declaró la recién coronada reina de la belleza y quien hace tres semanas publicó su primera canción.
Su interés por la personas que viven en pobreza le ha permitido permanecer "en el suelo y humilde", aseguró Gray, quien agradeció a su equipo, familiares y equipo cercano el cariño mostrado durante el camino en el certamen: "Sin ellos no estaría aquí", dijo.
Estas son algunas de las imágenes que Gray ha compartido en Instagram y dan pistas de quién es en realidad la nueva Miss Universo.
Su primera foto en Instagram, el 27 de mayo de 2012, una foto con otra modelo antes de un evento.
Gray tiene un talento destacado para dibujar.
Una imagen en que se le ve más joven y delgada.
A Gray le gusta compartir fotos de sus padres. Acá una con su papá, Ian Gray.
Es amante de la música. Tiene un canal de Youtube al que subió cinco videos de ella cantando, pero al que dejó de actualizar.
Su trabajo como modelo la convierte en imagen de algunas marcas.
Con su mamá, Normita Magnayon, a la que llama "mamá oso".
Catriona Gray de bebé.
Cuando era una niña de unos tres años de edad.
Y cuando tenía siete años.
Con sus amigas del colegio.
Amante de la comida y de la pizza.
En Moscú, Rusia.
Siempre cerca del micrófono. Ella es conocida por su talento para cantar.
Las imágenes de su familia son constantes.
����HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY ���� to my one and only, forever young papa bear today! You are my inspiration��, my best friend��, my number one fan��, my tireless supporter�� and of course, my amazing father. ❤️ You taught me, amongst other things, how to write, how to carry myself, how to sing, how to speak up for myself... you taught me that no matter how many times life pushes you back that you just gotta keep getting up and moving on no matter what. �� I love you to no end and can't wait to be reunited with you and mum! I'm so blessed to have someone like you in my life, I thank God for you everyday! I love you Daddy! Happy Birthday young man!!!������❤️
Su mascota, un perro rottweiler, cuando era un cachorro.
Las hamburguesas también son parte de sus comidas favoritas.
En Shanghái, China.
Preocupada por la pobreza en su país. Foto de agosto de 2016.
Nothing can dampen the spirit of these little ones! ☀️ In Tondo this morning to begin the clean up of the building that will soon become the new Preschool and Childcare for the youth of Smokey Mountain. Please continue donating to make this dream of education become a reality for these kids (����cat-elle.com/Paraiso to donate) �� #EmpowerChange #YoungFocus #ParaisoBrightBeginningsProject
Esta foto prueba cómo se acercó a las condiciones de pobreza. Pide donaciones para apoyar la educación de niños.
Happy Sunday everyone! ☀️ Please be mindful today when reflecting on your week, that there are families just like your own living in conditions like this. LET'S WORK TOGETHER TO HELP END THE CYCLE OF POVERTY. �� VISIT cat-elle.com/paraiso for information on how you can help and donate to help the children in Smokey, Mountain Tondo experience the reality of having an education. ������ #EmpowerChange #YoungFocus #ParaisoBrightBeginningsProject
Visitando a niños en hospital filipino como Miss World Filipinas 2016.
Smiles that have the potential to change the world. Here in the wards at #PGH #PhilippineGeneralHospital may be the next Nobel Prize bearer, a teacher that could enlighten hundreds of minds, the next scientist to discover a cure - let's help them live healthy happy lives and give them the chance to realize their dreams. ���� ‼️ HOW YOU CAN HELP ‼️ PGH is in desperate need of BLOOD DONATIONS. You can call 0942-000-9122 for information on how you can donate. Take action and help save children's lives. #empowerchange
Como reina de belleza filipina manifestó su compromiso con las personas en pobreza. "Realmente creo que Dios siempre sabe lo que es mejor y confío en su plan y en el momento perfecto", escribió con esta publicación.
Hello my loving fans, supporters and friends. ������ How is everyone? The question most of you are asking is if I'm okay and I can securely say that I am. �� Miss World was never just a beauty contest to me. The crown represented a journey, one that grew from being an independent endeavor to one that became more than me. A journey that rallied the support and love of my countrymen. A journey that forced me to look into myself and discover what I was made of. A journey that found its heart in the children in one of the poorest slums of my country. Yes, the crown represented a journey...until I realized that the journey could continue and exist without it. I truly believe that God always knows what's best and I trust in his plan and perfect timing. One of the happiest moments was when the top 5 of Beauty with a Purpose was announced, meaning that MWO would visit and support the advocacies and the PHILIPPINES was called. I was a mess of emotion because being able to have the work that Young Focus in Manila is doing acknowledged was so gratifying. On my official FB page I have uploaded my BWAP video. Please share to raise awareness along with the donation information below so that we can continue fighting...not for a title but for the betterment of the lives of our countries children. ���� So with that I want to say Maraming Salamat Po to my tireless supporters, you gave up your time and effort to vote or comment and participate in this journey. Your passion and drive has been so inspiring. Thank you to everyone who has left me comments, approached me in person since the announcement to show me their admiration and kind words and my loving family, you've lifted my spirits. Where will the journey take me next? That's yet to be discovered but I am honored to have been able to represent my country on the world stage, to capture hearts all around the world and to make you all proud. Keep your torches burning. Mine is burning stronger than ever. Your Miss World Philippines, Catriona
En Nueva York.
Las fotos mostrando su belleza no faltan y recibe miles de "likes".
Varias fotografías la muestran con su novio, Clint Bondad, con quien mantiene una relación de varios años.
También muestra interés en el medio ambiente. Acá, limpiando una playa de Filipinas.
Let's clean up our beaches!!!! ����️⚠️ Dito sa Pilipinas we are so blessed to have such beautiful beaches BUT we need to make an active effort to keep them beautiful! Today here in Panglao, a kilometer or two away from the famed Alona beach @sandralemonon and I found a secret little cove and were so sad to see so much trash littering the beach!!! �� So we spent the afternoon cleaning up this little piece of paradise. This is how much rubbish we collected (trash bags included!) !!!!�� Imagine how much we could clean up our oceans if we all picked up a little! Let's look after our beaches and keep our county beautiful! ❤️��✨ #PreservePilipinas
Caminando por las calles de Tailandia.
Caminado en las calles de Ciudad Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.
Ya como ganadora del Miss Universo, en la cima del mundo.
When I was 13, my mum told me "Honey, I dreamt of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress." At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true. ✨ Where do I even begin? Lord God, I lift everything up to you - to glorify and honour you. �� Philippines ���� what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines. ❤️���� To my team @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @mitagray @binibiningnicolecordoves @jololuarca @justine.aliman19 @ton_lao @vheecostyle @francischee_ @styledbypatrickhenry @visionerickson @ardelpresentacion @mackycombe @harleybarleyyy @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @momoisupe @tesserajewelry @maktumang @jearsond @theaiveeclinic @empiredentallounge @jed_jimenez I wouldn't have been able to do any of this with all your time, effort and love �� #MissUniverse @missuniverse
Una compilación de los anuncios comerciales en los que ha participado en Filipinas.
