Amante de familia, comida y música: así es Catriona Gray, la nueva Miss Universo (FOTOS)

Hace aproximadamente seis años Catriona Gray comenzó a compartir fotos en su cuenta de Instagram. En esos tiempos en que los "likes" llegaban en menor cantidad mostraba rasgos de su personalidad poco conocidos en la actualidad.

Foto Instagram @catriona_gray

Foto Instagram @catriona_gray

Catriona Gray es una Miss Universo que en su cuenta de Instagram le gusta compartir fotos de sus padres, alguna delicia que come, su gusto por la música y el dibujo, viajes alrededor del mundo e invitaciones a combatir la pobreza.

En el evento principal de Miss Universo realizado ayer, Gray respaldó su candidatura mostrando su compromiso social y ganas de trabajar con los más pobres, en referencia a las barriadas en Manila.

"Hay muchos niños que no tienen acceso a una educación de calidad", señaló la modelo nacida en Australia de padre escocés y madre filipina, quien además colabora en una organización para concienciar a las personas sobre los peligros del Sida.

"Extender la concienciación sobre este asunto y animar a la gente a que realicen una simple prueba para conocer si están infectados es definitivamente uno de mis proyectos", contó.

Aventurera, espontánea y amante de la música, esta mujer de 24 años logró el póquer de coronas para Filipinas tras los éxitos de Pia Wurtzbach (Miss Universo 2015), Gloria Diaz (Miss Universo 1973) y Margarita Roxas (Miss Universo 1969).

"La música tiene una habilidad maravillosa para conectar gente a través de lenguajes y culturas. Es un instrumento que me encantaría utilizar durante Miss Universo", declaró la recién coronada reina de la belleza y quien hace tres semanas publicó su primera canción.

Su interés por la personas que viven en pobreza le ha permitido permanecer "en el suelo y humilde", aseguró Gray, quien agradeció a su equipo, familiares y equipo cercano el cariño mostrado durante el camino en el certamen: "Sin ellos no estaría aquí", dijo.

Estas son algunas de las imágenes que Gray ha compartido en Instagram y dan pistas de quién es en realidad la nueva Miss Universo.

Su primera foto en Instagram, el 27 de mayo de 2012, una foto con otra modelo antes de un evento.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Backstage Oxygen PFW

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Gray tiene un talento destacado para dibujar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arvo' sketchin'

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Una imagen en que se le ve más joven y delgada.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

doing the tourist-thing #paronella park #hometown

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

A Gray le gusta compartir fotos de sus padres. Acá una con su papá, Ian Gray.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

daddys girl <3

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Es amante de la música. Tiene un canal de Youtube al que subió cinco videos de ella cantando, pero al que dejó de actualizar.

Su trabajo como modelo la convierte en imagen de algunas marcas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So, i went groceries the other day and spotted myself! Ill never get used to this! #spotted @pondsPH

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Con su mamá, Normita Magnayon, a la que llama "mamá oso".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having a lunch date with my amazing mumma-bear!! <3

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Catriona Gray de bebé.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cheeky as always! #ThrowbackThursday #TBT

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Cuando era una niña de unos tres años de edad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sending a cheeky smile just before #ThrowbackThursday ends! I think I'm about 3yrs old here! #childhoodmemories

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Y cuando tenía siete años.

 

Con sus amigas del colegio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Missing my bestfriends from highschool today :( #ThrowbackThursday #2010 @___vatti___ @farmdogz

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Amante de la comida y de la pizza.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FRI-DAY, PIZZA-DAY with @vweigmann Nomnomnom!!!

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

En Moscú, Rusia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TheTwins x Moscow. Sightseeing with the @jewelmer family today at RedSquare! #JewelmerMoscow @vweigmann

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Siempre cerca del micrófono. Ella es conocida por su talento para cantar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Completing my music theory pracs with my pretty NewYear nails from my shoot earlier! #shouldbestudying #oninstagraminstead #storyofmylife

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Las imágenes de su familia son constantes.

Su mascota, un perro rottweiler, cuando era un cachorro.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The look of love from my baby Marlie ❤️ #Rottweiler #Puppy

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Las hamburguesas también son parte de sus comidas favoritas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Seriously delish sliders at #wholesometable ����

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

En Shanghái, China.

Preocupada por la pobreza en su país. Foto de agosto de 2016.

Esta foto prueba cómo se acercó a las condiciones de pobreza. Pide donaciones para apoyar la educación de niños.

Visitando a niños en hospital filipino como Miss World Filipinas 2016.

Como reina de belleza filipina manifestó su compromiso con las personas en pobreza. "Realmente creo que Dios siempre sabe lo que es mejor y confío en su plan y en el momento perfecto", escribió con esta publicación.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hello my loving fans, supporters and friends. ������ How is everyone? The question most of you are asking is if I'm okay and I can securely say that I am. �� Miss World was never just a beauty contest to me. The crown represented a journey, one that grew from being an independent endeavor to one that became more than me. A journey that rallied the support and love of my countrymen. A journey that forced me to look into myself and discover what I was made of. A journey that found its heart in the children in one of the poorest slums of my country. Yes, the crown represented a journey...until I realized that the journey could continue and exist without it. I truly believe that God always knows what's best and I trust in his plan and perfect timing. One of the happiest moments was when the top 5 of Beauty with a Purpose was announced, meaning that MWO would visit and support the advocacies and the PHILIPPINES was called. I was a mess of emotion because being able to have the work that Young Focus in Manila is doing acknowledged was so gratifying. On my official FB page I have uploaded my BWAP video. Please share to raise awareness along with the donation information below so that we can continue fighting...not for a title but for the betterment of the lives of our countries children. ���� So with that I want to say Maraming Salamat Po to my tireless supporters, you gave up your time and effort to vote or comment and participate in this journey. Your passion and drive has been so inspiring. Thank you to everyone who has left me comments, approached me in person since the announcement to show me their admiration and kind words and my loving family, you've lifted my spirits. Where will the journey take me next? That's yet to be discovered but I am honored to have been able to represent my country on the world stage, to capture hearts all around the world and to make you all proud. Keep your torches burning. Mine is burning stronger than ever. Your Miss World Philippines, Catriona

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

En Nueva York.

Las fotos mostrando su belleza no faltan y recibe miles de "likes".

Varias fotografías la muestran con su novio, Clint Bondad, con quien mantiene una relación de varios años.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forever chasing sunsets with you ✨

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

También muestra interés en el medio ambiente. Acá, limpiando una playa de Filipinas.

Caminando por las calles de Tailandia.

Caminado en las calles de Ciudad Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First things first, coffee ☕����

Una publicación compartida por Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

Ya como ganadora del Miss Universo, en la cima del mundo.

Una compilación de los anuncios comerciales en los que ha participado en Filipinas.

