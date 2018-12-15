Miss Universo 2018 : ella es Miss Filipinas, la favorita para ganar el concurso

Catriona Gray representó a Filipinas en Miss Mundo 2016, pero quedó tercera finalista. La edición 2018 del Miss Universo podría ser su revancha.
Catriona Gray es representante de Filipinas y es una de las favoritas en Miss Universo 2018. Después de sus presentaciones en traje de baño, de noche y tradicional, su nombre empezó a sonar como la posible ganadora del certamen.
Catriona Gray nació en Australia, el 6 de enero de 1994. Su padre es de origen australiano y su madre es filipina. La joven se nacionalizó y el país materno y desde muy pequeña reside allí.
De pequeña, Catriona disfrutaba de las actividades extracurriculares como artes, drama, karate, baile y canto. Una vez que terminó el colegio, se fue a estudiar al Music Theory de Berklee College of Music en Boston, Massachusetts. Además, es cinturón negro en Artes Marciales de Taekwondo.
Another one of my favourite outfits in my @missuniverse wardrobe from @jearsond in handmade burda callado Pinya silk top of LUMBAN LAGUNA, T'nalak belt and hand painted sampaguita skirt by Jeffrey Catuira ������ Styled by @justine.aliman19 wearing @jearsond @bragaisjojo @callihandbags ✨
Al regresar a Filipinas empezó su carrera como modelo, y en el 2016 representó a su país en el Miss Mundo. Quedó tercera finalista, la ganadora del certamen fue Stephanie Del Valle, Miss Puerto Rico.
Ahora, se encuentra representando a Filipinas en el Miss Universo 2018, en el que es una de las favoritas. Se conocerá este domingo 16, si será la sucesora de la sudafricana Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universo 2017.
En las galas previas a la final le fue bastante bien. Si bien no hay puntajes oficiales, según se reveló ella estaría liderando la lista de semifinalistas. Además, su nombre fue el que generó tendencia en las redes sociales tras las presentaciones en traje de noche y de baño.
LUZVIMINDA: "Magdiwang. Lumaban. Pagyamanin." ����✨ LUZON-- MAGDIWANG" (Celebrate): The island group of LUZON is represented by the world-renowned "PAROL/CHRISTMAS LANTERN" from the province of Pampanga with a BRASS BORDER designed and made in Apalit, Pampanga (inspired by designs from the Philippine Baroque Churches that were declared as UNESCO Heritage Sites) At the back of the PAROL is a PAINTING with INSCRIPTION of the lyrics from "LUPANG HINIRANG", the Philippines’ National Anthem written in Baybayin (Ancient Filipino Alphabet) that literally translates to: "Lupang hinirang, Duyan ka ng magiting, Sa manlulupig Di ka pasisiil. Sa dagat at bundok, Sa simoy at sa langit mong bughaw." The PAINTING also highlighted victories, festivals, events, heroes and national icons with a style inspired by the works of Philippine National Artist Carlos "Botong" Francisco, a native of the Art Capital of the Philippines, Angono, Rizal in Luzon. VISAYAS--LUMABAN" (Fight): The island group of VISAYAS is represented by a body suit with authentic "tattoo designs" embellished with crystals derived from patterns used by the "PINTADOS" who are indigenous peoples found in various islands in this part of the Philippines. The tattoo patterns are authentic and based from the manusript "BOXER CODEX" written in 1590. The tattoos represent an individual’s journey and a public testimony recounting acts of combat, bravery, and strength, that perfectly represents the courageous and resilient Filipino spirit amidst trials we face in this day and age. MINDANAO-- “PAGYAMANIN" (Enrich): The island group of MINDANAO is represented by an authentic "HEADPIECE & BRASS ACCESSORIES" from the province of South Cotabato and customized KNEE-HIGH BOOTS with embroidered designs inspired by different indigenous textile patterns from the southern part of the Philippines, namely: Inaul, Yakan, Maranao, B'laan, Bagobo, Tausug and T'nalak. The woven textiles express a strong belief in "ancestral and natural spirits" and "cultural roots" of indigenous communities that remain well-preserved up to this day. Pilipinas, para sa iyo ang lahat ng ito. ���� @missuniverse �� @benjaminaskinas
¿Crees que sea ella la ganadora del Miss Universo 2018?
