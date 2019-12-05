Azul Clásico será el color del 2020

Cada año, el color Pantone es elegido por los directivos de la firma, apoyados por alrededor de 40 expertos de todo el mundo.
El instituto Pantone, referencia número uno en el mundo en asunto relativos al color, ha seleccionado como el color del 2020 el Classic Blue 19-4052.
Es un “tono azul atemporal y duradero, elegante en su simplicidad. Sugiere el cielo al atardecer y sus cualidades tranquilizadoras, como la promesa de protección”, ha dicho la vicepresidenta del instituto, Laurie Pressman.
Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2020, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build. As we cross the threshold into a new era, Pantone has translated the hue into a multi-sensory experience to reach a greater diversity of people and provide an opportunity for everyone to engage with the color. We will be tapping into sight, sound, smell, taste, and texture to make the Pantone Color of the Year for 2020 a truly immersive color experience for all. Link in bio to learn more about Classic Blue. #Pantone2020
La selección no es aleatoria; para ello se toman en cuenta diversos factores coyunturales, entre ellos la economía, el cine, la música del momento u otros aspectos sociales.
En 2019, el color fue el Living Coral; en 2018 se seleccionó el Ultra Violet; para 2017 fue el Greenery; mientras que para 2016 el color protagónico fue Rosa Cuarzo y el Azul Serenidad. Antes, en 2015, el seleccionados fue el Marsala.
Pantone partnered with @artechouse to create a fully immersive visual experience to celebrate the reveal of Classic Blue as the Pantone Color of the Year 2020. This innovative art space, dedicated to showcasing and producing experiential and technology-driven works of art, served as the backdrop of our official Color of the Year 2020 announcement to media and influencers across design and creative industries. The one of a kind experience was inspired by the tranquility and calming effects of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, and included contributions from each of our multi-sensory partners. #Pantone2020
Pantone partnered with @theinside, a digitally native home furnishings brand, to develop a custom Color of the Year 2020 fabric that tactilely embodies the spirit of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. The touch of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue was inspired by its transitional quality, and how that manifests in the sky at dusk. Classic blue translates into a soft, velvety texture to print on, further emphasizing the comforting quality of this year’s Color of the Year. The custom fabric will be available for a limited time to purchase on a select number of @TheInside's furnishings and decor. #Pantone2020
