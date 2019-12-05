Kiosko LPG

Azul Clásico será el color del 2020

Cada año,  el color Pantone es elegido por los directivos de la firma, apoyados por alrededor de 40 expertos de todo el mundo.

Por La Prensa Gráfica

El instituto Pantone, referencia número uno en el mundo en asunto relativos al color, ha seleccionado como el color del 2020 el Classic Blue 19-4052.

Es  un “tono azul atemporal y duradero, elegante en su simplicidad. Sugiere el cielo al atardecer y sus cualidades tranquilizadoras, como la promesa de protección”, ha dicho la vicepresidenta del instituto, Laurie Pressman.

La selección no es aleatoria; para ello se toman en cuenta diversos factores coyunturales, entre ellos la economía, el cine, la música del momento u otros aspectos sociales.

En 2019, el color fue el Living Coral; en 2018 se seleccionó el Ultra Violet; para 2017 fue el Greenery; mientras que para 2016 el color protagónico fue Rosa Cuarzo y el Azul  Serenidad. Antes, en 2015, el seleccionados fue el Marsala.
 

