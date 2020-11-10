Con este traje de baño rojo le da la bienvenida a la navidad Bella, la influencer amante de El Salvador

La chica que recorre el mundo y quien se enamoró de El Salvador comienza a darle la bienvenida a las fiestas navideñas con su traje de baño ¡rojo!
Famosa en instagram por recorrer el mundo y por su extraordinaria belleza, Bella compartió un vídeo en la playa, junto a un caballo y con su outfit playero navideño para darle la bienvenida a la epoca navideña.
"Solo quedan 45 días para navidad, ¿dónde vas a pasar la navidad este año?", escribió la joven originaria de Finlandia.
Bella ha vistado varios lugares de nuestro país y en cada publicación expresa su amor hacia el paraíso que encuentra en tierras salvadoreñas.
‼️���� SAVE THIS POST FOR LATER ✔️ The ultimate travel tip from the locals! (➡️ Swipe left to see seriously stunning colonial architecture!) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Exploring Suchitoto and staying in @casa1800sv ���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For me, sustainable travel is important when traveling in places, where tourism is a big role in local people's income. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @casa1800sv is a hotel that helps the local people by educating them and giving jobs for people that are really in need. At the same time, they are active in developing sustainable tourism in El Salvador ���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Suchitoto is also a MUST-see place if you visit El Salvador.❗I've lived in the country for 1,5 years - and I feel Suchitoto gets way too little exposure compared to many other touristy places in El Salvador. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ...well, actually I wouldn't call El Salvador touristy at all! It's a super cool place to visit for unbeaten tracks and get to know the real local culture. Remember to taste the famous pupusas ��! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‼️ Obviously.. for now... wait until travel is safe! El Salvador borders remain closed ‼️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Comment down below if you are eager to explore more sustainable destinations ⬇️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #elsalvador #elsalvadortravel #sivar #sustainabletourism
Life update ✈️���� How routines changed my life... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ It’s soon one year ago, since I decided to say bye-bye to backpacker lifestyle and have a home instead of jumping from hotel to hotel. Living in El Salvador made me look the way of life way different. First, it was super weird not to travel constantly, but in the end I started to love the feeling to have a home and my own office - and travel only, when I want to, not because I need to. Which have lead me to appreciate routines... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See, I have noticed one thing. All these years I have been traveling non-stop, have made me to loose more time and not getting things done, meanwhile today, I’m 100% more productive and I still have the freedom to travel. Your life becomes sooo much more easier, when you don’t have to stress everyday about where you are going and what you’re doing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So, what is the best daily routine I have? my daily workout in the GYM! �� Why, because it clears my head and keeps me focused on my work way better ���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (FIN����) Elämän muutos - rutiinit �� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ei ollut kauan sitten, kun elämä näytti tältä ”hotellista hotelliin, mitä tänään pitäisi tehdä, missä syön tänään, mitä teen huomenna”. Ei kestänyt kauan, ennen kuin oma pää alkoi lyömään tyhjää ja jatkuva stressi alkoi. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Nyt kun on enemmän asettunut aloilleen, on vihdoinkin pääsyt huomamaan, kuinka tärkeä koti ja rutiinit on päivittäisessä elämässä. Edes ne pienet, arjen rutiinit voivat tehdä ison vaikutuksen. Jatkuva matkailu vie voimaa ja aikaa. Nykyään elämä on paljon tasapainoisempi, kun tietää mitä tekee ja milloin. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Oma lempirutiini on päivittäinen KUNTOSALI �� En tiedä parempaa, kun voi aloittaa päivän hikijumpalla ja oma pää on täynnä ideoita työtä varten. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Mikä on sinun lempi päivittäinen rutiini? ����♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #matkablogi #bloggaajat #elsalvador #sivar #elsalvadortravel #thetravelwomen #prettylittletrips #globelletravels #passionpassport #lifewelltravelled #sheisnotlost #mytinyatlas #speechlessplaces #dametraveler #exploretocreate #iamtb #travelinladies #prettylittleiiinspo
