El tremendo twerking de la Chiquis Rivera

Lo ha hecho parte de su rutina deportiva.

Foto de Instagram

Foto de Instagram

La cantante Chiquis Rivera tiene una forma muy deportiva y sexy de mantenerse en forma. A su rutina de ejercicios ha incorporado el "twerking", no sin antes pasar por el levantamiento de pesas, cardio, y "kick boxing", según lo que se puede apreciar en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.

La famosa ha hecho pública su rutina de ejercicios, y no ha sido pasada por alto para más ed 300 mil personas. 

“Poniéndome a trabajar. Ponlo apretado, ponlo bien. Siéntete bien y haz ‘twerking’”, dice el mensaje que colgó en su red la hija de Jenni Rivera. 

