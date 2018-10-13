El tremendo twerking de la Chiquis Rivera

Lo ha hecho parte de su rutina deportiva.
La cantante Chiquis Rivera tiene una forma muy deportiva y sexy de mantenerse en forma. A su rutina de ejercicios ha incorporado el "twerking", no sin antes pasar por el levantamiento de pesas, cardio, y "kick boxing", según lo que se puede apreciar en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
La famosa ha hecho pública su rutina de ejercicios, y no ha sido pasada por alto para más ed 300 mil personas.
Haciendo mis ejercicios del día antes de mi presentación está noche! ������ I love this waist trainer from @divinebeautyandfitness because it not only helps with bringing in my waist, but also with my posture! Which I LOVE and need... AND the best part is I can wear it under my clothes, and while I workout. ������ Use CODE: CHIQUISXO and get yours! #BeeFIT #BeeHealthy #WaistTraining #DivineBeautyAndFitness #Workout #SaturdayVibes #BeeABoss #QueenBee #BossBee
“Poniéndome a trabajar. Ponlo apretado, ponlo bien. Siéntete bien y haz ‘twerking’”, dice el mensaje que colgó en su red la hija de Jenni Rivera.
