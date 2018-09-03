Instagram: "influencer" recibe burlas y amenazas de muerte por post patrocinado

El auge de los 'influencers' en Instagram durante los últimos años ha ido de la mano con la introducción de publicaciones patrocinadas, con las que diversas marcas comerciales buscan aprovechar la popularidad de estas personas.
Aunque en el presente esta práctica es vista con normalidad por muchos, un sector de usuarios de las redes sociales sigue mostrándose contraria. Lo sucedido Scarlett Dixon, bloguera británica conocida como Scarlett London, es una muestra del debate y agresividad innecesaria que esta clase de publicaciones puede generar.
Dixon recientemente subió a su cuenta de Instagram una imagen en la que aparecía tomando una taza de té. Se trataba de una imagen patrocinada por Listerine y, de hecho, una botella de este producto bucal podía verse en el fondo de la imagen.
The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea. My morning routine is now live on YouTube - and while I don't show you my real bed hair (trust me, it's not pretty), I do give you a little insight into how I start my day in a positive way. Head over to my stories for a swipe up link - and let me know what you think! It features my morning habit of rinsing with Listerine Advanced White to help whiten my teeth. @listerineukireland #BringOutTheBold | This is a paid partnership with Listerine.
La imagen permaneció sin mayor problema en Instagram, red social donde la 'influencer' bordea los 47.000 seguidores, pero dio mucho de qué hablar en Twitter luego de que un usuario compartiera la imagen criticando el uso publicitario de imagen. "Instagram es una ridícula fábrica de mentiras hecha para hacernos sentir poco adecuados", señaló el tuitero @hintofsarcasm.
Fuck off this is anybody's normal morning.— Nathan (@hintofsarcasm) 31 de agosto de 2018
Instagram is a ridiculous lie factory made to make us all feel inadequate. pic.twitter.com/arV7uCusiJ
El post de este último se hizo viral y Scarlett Dixon se convirtió en el blanco de numerosas críticas y burlas. Estos comentarios iban desde los reclamos por las publicaciones artificiales hasta detalles como lo secos que se veían panqueques de la imagen o que no había ningún líquido visible en la taza de la joven, pese a señalarlo en la descripción.
Al final, la misma 'influencer' respondería al 'tuit' original.
"Por supuesto que es algo escenificado, ¡es Instagram! ¡Cualquiera que me conoce sabe que realmente no me tomo a mí misma tan en serio! Pero espero que tota la gente completamente desagradable en las respuestas a este post se sienta bien de traer abajo a otra persona", señaló Scarlett London.
Pese a que Dixon también tuvo defensores, la polémica fue creciendo y contó en Instagram que recibió comentarios de todo tipo, incluso amenazas de muerte.
In the last 48 hours, grown men & women, MP’s, women’s equality representatives, journalists, actresses and broadcasters have discovered my Instagram feed and decided to pick it apart online, in front of thousands. Each time I refresh my page, hundreds of new nasty messages pour onto my Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, some of which have contained malicious death threats. There are now hundreds of thousands of tweets circling the internet, shaming me. I implore those mindlessly sharing this content to research who I am as a person, before they further drag my name and image through the mud. Yes, I do adverts on here, but only with brands I genuinely use and would spend money on myself. My feed isn’t a place of reality (let’s talk about Exhibit A - above - I mean who spends their time in such a beautiful city, perched on a ledge, ice-cream in hand and smile permanently affixed to her face, it’s staged guys). Sometimes my photos are whimsical and OTT and a little too pink, but I’m not presenting this as an ‘idealistic’ version of life that young girls should aspire to. Those who follow me will know my reality. I try to raise awareness for the digestive condition I suffer from, the same condition that years ago threatened me graduating from university. My Instagram has been an outlet to show you can be positive and have fun with life, despite this condition. I personally don’t think my content is harmful to young girls but I do agree Instagram can present a false expectation for people to live up to. And I am wholeheartedly sorry if I’ve ever made anyone feel inadequate through my content. My life mission is quite the opposite. I am a strong 24-year-old woman who has experienced bullying in the past. I am and will be okay after this hideous experience. But another young girl or guy as the subject of a targeted hate campaign might not be okay. Please remember at the centre of of every viral storm is a human being. ❤️
"Cada vez que actualizo mi págin, cientos de comentarios desagradables inundan mis cuentas de Instagram, Twitter y YouTube, algunos de los cuales contienen maliciosas amenazas de muerte", escribió la bloguera. "Ahora hay cientos de 'tuits' circulando por internet humillándome", añadió Scarlett.
La 'influencer' explicó que solo hace tratos pagados con marcas que ella misma usa o compraría. "Personalmente, no creo que mi contenido es dañino para las chicas jóvenes, pero estoy de acuerdo con que Instagram puede presentar falsas expectativas aspiracionales para la gente", sostuvo Dixon.
"Pido disculpas de corazón si hice sentir a alquien que no estaba a la altura a través de mi contenido. Mi misión de vida es lo opuesto", dijo finalmente Scarlett en su largo mensaje de Instagram.
