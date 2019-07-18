Lista de animes producidas por Kyoto Animation antes del incendio

Una tragedia sucedió en Japón y es que los estudios de animación, Kyoto Animation, ha sufrido un incendio provocado que ha dejado a más 40 personas heridas, 10 en estado crítico y 30 fallecidas, según informó el portal web Yahoo Japan.

Kyoto Animation, con sede en Fushimi-ku en Uji, Kioto, es uno de los iconos referentes al anime en Japón y el mundo, siendo este un lugar en el que se produce animación, se entrena animadores y también se venden productos de las obras creadas por el estudio.

También es el preparador de estrellas que actualmente cuentan con un renombre mundial, tales como Osamu Tekuza, Isao Takahata y Hayao Miyazaki, siendo estos dos últimos los principales creadores de la 'joya' de la animación japonesa, el Estudio Ghibli.

Referente a la producción del anime, estos no se quedan atrás puesto que aquí re realizaron obras de la animación como 'Clannad' (en su primera temporada y el 'After Story'), Violet Evergarden

Lista de animes completa producidas por Kyoto Animation desde el 2000:

2003

✔ Full Metal Panic! Fumoffu

✔ MUNTO

2005

✔ Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid

✔ MUNTO 2: Beyond the Walls of Time

✔ AIR(ON TV)

2006

✔ Kanon(ON TV)

✔ Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (2006)

2007

✔ CLANNAD (ON TV)

✔ Lucky Star

2008

✔ CLANNAD ~ AFTER STORY ~

2009

✔ The Last War of the Heavanliods and Akutoliods

✔ Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya(2009)

✔ K-ON!

✔ Suzumiya Haruhi Chan no Mahjong

✔ Nyoron Churuya-san

✔ Sora wo Miageru Shōjo no Hitomi ni Utsuru Sekai

2010

✔ K-ON!!

✔ The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya

2011

✔ K-ON! the Movie

✔ Nichijo

2012

✔ Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

✔ Hyōka

2013

✔ Beyond the Boundary

✔ Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Rikka Takanashi Revision

✔Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club -

✔ Tamako Market

2014

✔ Amagi Brilliant Park

✔ Free! - Eternal Summer -

✔ Tamako love story

✔ Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions - Heart Throb -

2015

✔ High Speed! the movie - Free! Starting Days -

Sound! Euphonium

✔ Beyond the Boundary - I'LL BE HERE -

2016

✔ Sound! Euphonium2

✔ A Silent Voice : The Movie

✔ Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band -

✔ Myriad Colors Phantom World

2017

✔ Free! - Take Your Marks -

✔ Baja's Studio

✔ Sound! Euphonium The Movie - May the melody reach you! -

✔ Free! - Timeless Medley - the Promise

✔ Free! - Timeless Medley - the Bond

✔ Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

2018

✔ Tsurune

✔ Free!- Dive to the Future -

✔ Liz and the Blue Bird

✔ Violet Evergarden

✔ Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions! - Take On Me -

2019

✔ Free! - Road to the World - the Dream

✔ Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day -

2020

✔ Violet Evergarden : the Movie