Lista de animes producidas por Kyoto Animation antes del incendio

Kyoto Animation, con sede en Fushimi-ku en Uji, Kioto, es uno de los iconos referentes al anime en Japón y el mundo, siendo este un lugar en el que se produce animación, se entrena animadores y también se venden productos de las obras creadas por el estudio.
Una tragedia sucedió en Japón y es que los estudios de animación, Kyoto Animation, ha sufrido un incendio provocado que ha dejado a más 40 personas heridas, 10 en estado crítico y 30 fallecidas, según informó el portal web Yahoo Japan.
También es el preparador de estrellas que actualmente cuentan con un renombre mundial, tales como Osamu Tekuza, Isao Takahata y Hayao Miyazaki, siendo estos dos últimos los principales creadores de la 'joya' de la animación japonesa, el Estudio Ghibli.
Referente a la producción del anime, estos no se quedan atrás puesto que aquí re realizaron obras de la animación como 'Clannad' (en su primera temporada y el 'After Story'), Violet Evergarden
Lista de animes completa producidas por Kyoto Animation desde el 2000:
2003
✔ Full Metal Panic! Fumoffu
✔ MUNTO
2005
✔ Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid
✔ MUNTO 2: Beyond the Walls of Time
✔ AIR(ON TV)
2006
✔ Kanon(ON TV)
✔ Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (2006)
2007
✔ CLANNAD (ON TV)
✔ Lucky Star
2008
✔ CLANNAD ~ AFTER STORY ~
2009
✔ The Last War of the Heavanliods and Akutoliods
✔ Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya(2009)
✔ K-ON!
✔ Suzumiya Haruhi Chan no Mahjong
✔ Nyoron Churuya-san
✔ Sora wo Miageru Shōjo no Hitomi ni Utsuru Sekai
2010
✔ K-ON!!
✔ The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya
2011
✔ K-ON! the Movie
✔ Nichijo
2012
✔ Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
✔ Hyōka
2013
✔ Beyond the Boundary
✔ Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Rikka Takanashi Revision
✔Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club -
✔ Tamako Market
2014
✔ Amagi Brilliant Park
✔ Free! - Eternal Summer -
✔ Tamako love story
✔ Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions - Heart Throb -
2015
✔ High Speed! the movie - Free! Starting Days -
Sound! Euphonium
✔ Beyond the Boundary - I'LL BE HERE -
2016
✔ Sound! Euphonium2
✔ A Silent Voice : The Movie
✔ Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band -
✔ Myriad Colors Phantom World
2017
✔ Free! - Take Your Marks -
✔ Baja's Studio
✔ Sound! Euphonium The Movie - May the melody reach you! -
✔ Free! - Timeless Medley - the Promise
✔ Free! - Timeless Medley - the Bond
✔ Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
2018
✔ Tsurune
✔ Free!- Dive to the Future -
✔ Liz and the Blue Bird
✔ Violet Evergarden
✔ Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions! - Take On Me -
2019
✔ Free! - Road to the World - the Dream
✔ Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day -
2020
✔ Violet Evergarden : the Movie
